IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Registration – Know how to apply for the exam, Application Fee, Seat Intake

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Rohtak commenced the registration process for IPMAT 2020 exam on 10th February 2020 for the aspirants willing to seek admission in the 5 year integrated IPM course. The 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) application form is available online on the official website of IIM Rohtak. The last date to apply for IPMAT 2020 exam is May 4, 2020. The IPMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May 2020, however due to the spread of Coronavirus, the exam dates have been revised. The premier management institute is yet to announce IIM Rohtak’s IPMAT exam date.

In this article, know how to apply for the IPMAT exam, application fee, application process, seat intake.

IPMAT 2020 Registration Process

Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to fill the online IPMAT 2020 Application form:-

Visit official websites of IIM Rohtak to fill the IPMAT registration form.

Click on the Registration link provided on the website and mentioned true personal details such as name, email address, phone number, and password.

After filling in personal details, email id, mobile no., you will get the system generated login credentials as an SMS and on your registered email ID.

Re-login on the IIM Rohtak website with generated login credentials to fill the IPMAT 2020 application form.

Also Read - IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Pattern | Know Changes introduced this year

How to fill IPMAT Application Form

Candidates are required to fill information pertaining to

personal details,

address,

educational qualification,

marks scored,

contacts and alternate contacts,

exam city, and

interview city preferences.

In addition to this information, keep a scanned photograph and scanned copy of your signature that needs to be uploaded while filling the online application form.

In case you belong to any reserved categories such as NC- OBC, SC, ST and PWD/DA categories, upload valid and attested certificates in support of your reservation category.

Also Read - IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Eligibility Criteria

IPMAT Rohtak Application Fee

The final step to complete the entire registration process is to pay the application fee. Once the online application form details are filled completely, you have to make fee payment. Candidates can use their respective debit/credit card, or any online banking option to pay application fee.

The Application Fees for the IPM form are:

For General, NC-OBC categories: Rs. 3,890/-

For SC ST and PWD (DA) categories: Rs. 1,770/-

Once IPM application fee is paid, click on the 'Submit' button.

IPMAT Rohtak Seat Intake

Candidates appear for the IPMAT exam should note that IIM Rohtak has 120 seats in the IPM program for the candidates, and with more than 20000 aspirants appearing for the exam every year it requires sheer dedication to crack the exam in first attempt. The IPM course is one of its kind and was previously started by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak has been following the footsteps of the premier MBA institute to groom the aspirants and make them industry ready right after the completion of their 10+2 standard.

Subscribe with us to get latest updates about BBA colleges, courses and news!