IIM Rohtak's IPM Aptitude Test | Detailed Syllabus

IIM Rohtak has recently extended another opportunity for the management aspirants in its insightful bouquet of programmes. The institute has started Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) from 2019 to grant admission to candidates for the UG/PG course. IPM Aptitude test is a national level 5 year Integrated management entrance exam which is a gateway to pursue both the undergraduate and postgraduate course from IIM Rohtak. Therefore, you can consider IPM Aptitude test as the foundation of building a career in the domain of management.

Read on to find out complete details of the syllabus that is expected in the IPM Aptitude test. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2020 as per the recent updates shared on the official website of IIM Rohtak. You can refer to the section-wise details of each topic that needs to be prepared for scoring high in the exam. Questions are expected from the below mentioned topics in each section. Take a look at the topics and prepare well for the exam to score a high percentile in IIM Rohtak's entrance exam:

IPM Aptitude Test 2019: Detailed Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude Section

Geometry-Circle, Radius Geometrical explanations, Squares, Rectangles, Triangles etc.

Arithmetic – Time, speed, Distance, Percentage, Ratio, Interest and all the key topics

Trigonometry- Basic Topics

Data Interpretation- Data Tables, Data Charts Analysis, Graphs, Bar diagrams. The questions are in sets

Algebra- Topics focused on conceptual clarity

Verbal Ability Section

Jumbled paragraphs

Critical reasoning-Analogy

Idioms/Proverbs

Correction of Grammatical Errors in sentences & paragraphs

Sentence Improvement

Correct Vocabulary Usage

Long RC Passage

Synonyms/Antonyms

Short RC Passages

Fill in the Blanks with words

Fill in the blanks with parts of sentences

Word Meaning as per the context in paragraph

Statement-Inference

Statements-Arguments

Homonyms

Logical Reasoning Section

Statement-Assumption

Missing Number in the series

Verbal Reasoning

Problem-Statement

Seating Arrangement

Mirror Images

Sequencing

Clocks & Calendars

Aging

Statement-Information

Coding-Decoding

Venn Diagram

Direction Sense

Analogy

Family Relation

Series

Statement-Conclusion

Statement-True/False

IPM Aptitude Test: Overview of Exam Pattern

Overall all the three sections i.e. Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability will carry 40 questions each to test the aptitude of the applicants. Candidates can attempt 120 questions in a time span of 2 hours (i.e. 120 minutes). This indicates that a candidate will get time of 1minute/question in the entrance exam. All the questions are objective type questions (MCQs) comprising of 4 options each.

Marking Scheme: With every correct choice, candidate will be rewarded +4 marks and for every wrong answer option, 1 mark will be deducted.

Unlike the CAT MBA entrance exam, there is no section time limit in the exam. Aspirants can move between the section and dedicate time to each section or question as per their convenience and understanding.

