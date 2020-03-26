IPMAT Rohtak Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know Age limit | Education Qualification | Common FAQs

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM-R) organizes Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2020) exam for admission to the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management course that is an entry ticket to both UG and PG level course. Interested candidates must fulfill the criteria mentioned below to be able to apply for the IPMAT Rohtak Exam:

IPMAT Rohtak Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria carefully to apply for the IPMAT 2020 exam:

Age Limit

Candidates belonging to general category and other reserved categories have to fulfill the age criteria as mentioned in the table:

Category Lower age limit Upper Age limit General, NC-OBC, EWS Minimum 20 years as on 31st July No age limit SC, ST, PWD Minimum 20 years as on 31st July No age limit

Education Qualification Required

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

General, NC-OBC and EWS Category aspirants must possess minimum 60% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations

Candidates belonging to SC,ST and PWD (DAP) Category must have secured minimum 55% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations

IPMAT Rohtak - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for IPMAT Rohtak?

Yes you can apply for IPMAT Rohtak exam as the registrations are open till 30th March 2020.

I am 19 years of age and have passed 12th Standard. Can I apply for the IPMAT Rohtak Exam?

No. Although you fulfill the education qualification criteria, however, if you do not fulfill age limit criteria to apply for the exam.

Is eligibility criteria to apply for IPMAT Rohtak and IIM Rohtak IPM course selection same?

No. The eligibility conditions mentioned above have been set by IIM Rohtak to screen students who can apply for the IPMAT 2020 Exam. However, to apply for IP course, IIM Rohtak has other selection processes in place to screen the aspirants.

I have not completed my class 12th yet. Can I apply for the IPMAT exam?

As per the guidelines of IIM Rohtak, candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent by the end of June 30, 2020 can also apply, subject to meeting the minimum eligibility criteria as mentioned above.

What is the minimum percentage required in class 12th to apply for the IPMAT exam?

As mentioned above, candidates must have secured minimum 60% for General, EWS, and NC-OBC or 55% for SC, ST and PWD to apply for the IPMAT Exam.

I have passed 12th standard from a state-board not from CBE Board and have secured 55% overall marks. Am I eligible to apply for the IPMAT Exam?

As per the directive of IIM Rohtak, the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in X and XII Standard would be calculated based on the aggregate marks of all subjects that appear in the mark sheet/grade sheet, irrespective of the Board from where the student appeared for Class 12th exam.

I am a first year student, pursuing BBA from a private University. Am I allowed/eligible to apply for the IPMAT Exam?

You can apply for the IPMAT exam if you fulfill the age and education qualification criteria as mentioned above.

How many times can we appear for the IPMAT exam in a lifetime?

There is no specific limitation as to how many times a candidate can appear for the IPMAT exam. IIM Rohtak conducts exam once in a year and you can make several attempts to crack the exam.

Can I apply for IPM course of IIM Rohtak through IPMAT Indore’s exam score?

No. Both the institutes organized the IPMAT for their IPM course independently. You have to appear for IPMAT organized by IIM Rohtak to be eligible to apply for the IPM course.

