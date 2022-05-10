India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks Across India

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is hiring 650 Gramin Dak Sevaks Across India. Check Online Application Link and Other Details Below.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB), the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, is inviting online applications for filling up the vacant post of 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks across the country. Interested candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from 10 May to 20 May 2022 by visiting the website www.ippbonline.com . No other mode of application will be accepted.

The successful applicants will be called for an online exam.

A total of 650 persons will be recruited for performing various activities such as lead generation, direct sales, coordination and generation of business through the Business Correspondent arrangement between DoP and IPPB.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates - 10 May 2022

IPPB GDS Online Registration Last Date - 20 May 2022

IPPB GDS Online Payment of Application Fees Submission Dates - 10 May 2022 to 20 May 2022

IPPB GDS Exam Date - June 2022 (will be informed to the candidate through call letter)

IPPB GDS Admit Card Date - 7-10 days after last date of submission of application

IPPB GDS Resut Date - June 2022

IPPB GDS 2022 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 650

State-wise Vacancy Break-Up

State Vacancy Andhra Pradesh 34 Assam 25 Bihar 76 Chhattisgarh 20 Delhi 4 Gujarat 31 Haryana 12 HP 9 Jammu And Kashmir 5 Jharkhand 8 Karnataka 42 Kerala 7 MP 32 Maharashtra 71 Odisha 20 Punjab 18 Rajasthan 35 Tamil Nadu 45 Telangana 21 UP 84 Uttarakhand 3 West Bengal 33 Nagaland 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Meghalaya 2 Tripura 3 Mizoram 1 Manipur 4

IPPB GDS Salary:

Rs. 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body

Minimum 2 years of experience as a GDS.

Age should be between 20 to 35 years

IPPB GDS 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be done based on an online written examination.

IPPB GDS Exam Pattern 2022

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Awareness about IPPB products 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes Basic Banking/Payment Banks Awareness 20 20 General Awareness 15 15 Computer Awareness, Digital Payments/ Banking and Telecom Awareness 20 20 Numerical Ability 20 20 Reasoning Ability 15 15 English Language 10 10 Total 120 120

There shall be NO NEGATIVE MARKING in the exam.

Minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the exam will be 40.

How to apply for IPPB Recruitment 2022?

Go to https://ippbonline.com/web/ippb/current-openings, and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter your Name, Contact details and Email-id. After Registration, Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Proceed to upload Photo & Signature. Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button

IPPB GDS 2022 Application Fee

Rs. 700/-