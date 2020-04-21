IPU CET 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus | Section-wise Detailed List of Topics

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) conducts IPUCET 2020 entrance exam for admission to the BBA program offered by several affiliate colleges of the University. Some of the top colleges offering BBA program are - Vivekananda Institute of Management, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies, and Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Management, among the top few BBA colleges. Candidates scoring Rank below 1500 get a chance to apply for the top BBA colleges of GGSIPU. So, if you are planning to apply for the IPUCET exam this year, read the syllabus carefully to know the expectations from the aspirants in the exam.

In this article, you will find out a brief overview of IPUCET 2020 BBA exam pattern, and IPUCET BBA 2020 exam syllabus. Carefully analyse both the aspects to understand the exam structure and nature of questions that might be asked in upcoming IPUCET. Further, a detailed list of important topics is also provided for your reference. These topics have frequently being asked in the exam in the past few years. So, you are advised to prepare the section-wise list of topics provided under in order to score a high percentile this year.

IPUCET 2020 Exam Pattern – Overview

IPU CET BBA 2020 exam is divided into 4 sections named Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Business and General Awareness, English Language.

Overall, each candidate will get 150 minutes to solve the MCQ based questions

IPU CET BBA exam is a pen and paper based exam and continues to remain so unlike other online entrance exams.

There are 150 questions of 4 marks each in the exam. There is negative marking also.

IPU CET 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus

Read the comprehensive list of topics provided for your preparation. Frame a preparation plan that includes all the topics mentioned as under to score well in the upcoming IPUCET BBA exam.

Arithmetic - HCF and LCM, Average, Algorithms, Percentage, Volume, Compound and Simple Interest, Simplification, Partnership, Number Theory, Ratio and Proportion, Quantitative Comparison, Mensuration Area, Data Sufficiency Test, Approximation Commercial Math, Fractions and Decimals, Square Roots, Profit and Loss, Surds and Indices, Data Interpretation, Discounts, Data Comparison, Percentage etc.

English Language - Fill in the blanks, Spotting errors, One-word substitution, Analogies, English comprehension, Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling mistakes, Inappropriate usage of words, etc.

Business and General Awareness - General Science, Economic study, Computer Science, Business and trade awareness, General knowledge, General politics, Current events, General Geography, Sports and awards etc.

Reasoning and Analytical Ability - Mathematical Operations, Logic Test, Venn Diagram, Statement Arguments, Alpha Numeric Symbol Sequence, Analogy Test, Statement Conclusion, Statement Action, Data Arrangement Test, Cubes and Cubical Dice Test, Insert Missing sequence Test, Number Test, Ranking Test, Direction and Distance Test, Data Sufficiency Test, Alphabet Test, Series Test, Logical Word Sequence Test, Coding and Decoding Test, Statements Assumptions etc.

So these were the important topics that you are advised to prepare to crack the IPUCET BBA entrance exam.

To read more about the IPUCET 2020 exam, or other BBA entrance exams, colleges, courses, keep visiting BBA section of jagranjosh.com.