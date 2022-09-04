IREL Is Hiring For Trade/Technician Apprentice Posts@irel.co.in, Check Eligibility, How To Apply

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited online application for the 17 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check IREL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has invited application for the Trade/Technician Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including ITI/Diploma Passed in concerned trades/as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Applying candidates should note that they will be called for document verification in the order of merit under the selection process for the above posts.

Notification Details IREL Recruitment 2022 Job :

IREL (India) Limited/MK/ApprenticesEngagement/2022/01

Important Dates IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2022

Vacancy Details IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentices-

Fitter-04

Electrician-05

Turner-01

Mechanic (M V)-01

Welder-02

PASAA-02

Technician Apprentice-

Mechanical-01

Electrical -01

Eligibility Criteria IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentices-

Fitter- ITI Passed in Fitter trade

Electrician- ITI Passed in Electrician trade

Turner- ITI Passed in Turner trade

Mechanic (M V)-ITI Passed in Mechanic (M V) trade

Welder- ITI Passed in Welder trade

PASAA- ITI Passed in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant trade

Technician Apprentice-

Mechanical-Diploma (Mech.)

Electrical -Diploma (Elect.)

IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested eligible candidates must register themselves in the Portal of Ministry of Skill

Development And Entrepreneurship, Government of India

(http://www.apprenticeshipindia.org) for Trade Apprentices and in the National

Apprenticeship Training Scheme of MHRD(http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in) for

Graduate/Technician Apprentices before applying against this advertisement. The

applications will not be accepted without registrationin the above mentioned web portals. Last date for submission of application is 15 September 2022.