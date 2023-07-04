IREL Recruitment 2023 For Various Manager Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IREL has invited online applications for the Manager Posts on its official website. Check IREL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (01-07) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 12, 2023.





IREL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 12, 2023

IREL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Finance)-1

Senior Manager (Finance)-3

Manager (Finance)-1

Assistant Manager (Finance)-3

Senior Manager (HRM)-1

Assistant Manager (HRM)-2

Manager (Mining)-2

Manager (Quality Control)-1



IREL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Chief Manager (Finance)/Senior Manager (Finance)/Manager (Finance)/Assistant Manager (Finance): Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost Accountant (CMA) or B. Com and MBA (Finance) or its equivalent.

Senior Manager (HRM)/Assistant Manager (HRM): Post Graduate Degree (MBA/MSW)/Post Graduate

Diploma with specialization in Human Resources Management/ Personnel Management/ Industrial

Relations/ Organizational Development/ Human Resource Development / Labour welfare or its equivalent

Manager (Mining): Engineering Graduate i.e. B.E. / B.Tech in Mining and Second Class Mines Manager’s Certificate of Competency under MMR1961 issued by DGMS.

Manager (Quality Control): PhD in Chemistry Or M Sc (Chemistry)

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





IREL Recruitment 2023 PDF





IREL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit IREL website Careers section and Click Apply Online button.

Step 2: Read Important Instructions and Click on (√) ‘I Agree’ Button.

Step 3: Now register by filling up necessary details (discipline opted, name, original category, applied category, PwD category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit Button).

Step 4: Check Application Sequence No., User ID & Password received on your e-mail

and mobile number

Step 5: Re-login to your account by entering user ID and password received through e-mail.

Step 6: Fill-up application form and upload Photo, Signature and relevant Documents.

Step 7: Press Submit Button. and please keep the printout of the same for future reference.