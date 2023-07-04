IREL Recruitment 2023 For Various Manager Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IREL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (01-07) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 12, 2023.
IREL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: July 12, 2023
IREL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Chief Manager (Finance)-1
Senior Manager (Finance)-3
Manager (Finance)-1
Assistant Manager (Finance)-3
Senior Manager (HRM)-1
Assistant Manager (HRM)-2
Manager (Mining)-2
Manager (Quality Control)-1
IREL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Chief Manager (Finance)/Senior Manager (Finance)/Manager (Finance)/Assistant Manager (Finance): Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost Accountant (CMA) or B. Com and MBA (Finance) or its equivalent.
Senior Manager (HRM)/Assistant Manager (HRM): Post Graduate Degree (MBA/MSW)/Post Graduate
Diploma with specialization in Human Resources Management/ Personnel Management/ Industrial
Relations/ Organizational Development/ Human Resource Development / Labour welfare or its equivalent
Manager (Mining): Engineering Graduate i.e. B.E. / B.Tech in Mining and Second Class Mines Manager’s Certificate of Competency under MMR1961 issued by DGMS.
Manager (Quality Control): PhD in Chemistry Or M Sc (Chemistry)
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IREL Recruitment 2023 PDF
IREL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit IREL website Careers section and Click Apply Online button.
Step 2: Read Important Instructions and Click on (√) ‘I Agree’ Button.
Step 3: Now register by filling up necessary details (discipline opted, name, original category, applied category, PwD category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit Button).
Step 4: Check Application Sequence No., User ID & Password received on your e-mail
and mobile number
Step 5: Re-login to your account by entering user ID and password received through e-mail.
Step 6: Fill-up application form and upload Photo, Signature and relevant Documents.
Step 7: Press Submit Button. and please keep the printout of the same for future reference.