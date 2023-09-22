ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ISC Class 12 Board exams 2024 are near, so students should start preparing for them. The best at this time would be to know the ISC Class 12 exam pattern and marking scheme for all the subjects.
Here you will find the detailed ISC Class 12 Biology exam pattern for the academic year 2024. This ISC class 12 Biology exam pattern will include a marking scheme and unit-wise mark distribution.
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
Indian School Certificate (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Paper I
|
Theory - 70
|
Paper II
|
Practical - 15 marks
Project Work - 10 marks
Practical File - 5 marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3
ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-wise Weightage
|
S. No.
|
UNIT
|
TOTAL WEIGHTAGE
|
1.
|
Reproduction
|
16 Marks
|
2.
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
15 Marks
|
3.
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
14 Marks
|
4.
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
10 Marks
|
5.
|
Ecology and Environment
|
15 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
70 Marks
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Biology Paper I
|
Subject Code
|
863
|
Maximum Marks
|
70
|
Time allowed
|
3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)
|
Number of sections
|
4 (A, B, C, and D)
|
Section A
|
20 Marks (1 question with one mark / two marks sub-part each; FIB, MCQ, AR, One word)
|
Section B
|
14 Marks (7 questions of 2 marks each)
|
Section C
|
21 Marks (7 questions of 3 marks each)
|
Section D
|
15 Marks (3 questions of 5 marks each)
|
Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D.
The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].
