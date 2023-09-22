ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Biology Paper Pattern 2024: Get here the exam paper pattern and paper design with the marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Biology.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ISC Class 12 Board exams 2024 are near, so students should start preparing for them. The best at this time would be to know the ISC Class 12 exam pattern and marking scheme for all the subjects.

Here you will find the detailed ISC Class 12 Biology exam pattern for the academic year 2024. This ISC class 12 Biology exam pattern will include a marking scheme and unit-wise mark distribution.

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Biology Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Paper I Theory - 70 Paper II Practical - 15 marks Project Work - 10 marks Practical File - 5 marks Theory Exam Duration 3

ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-wise Weightage

S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Reproduction 16 Marks 2. Genetics and Evolution 15 Marks 3. Biology and Human Welfare 14 Marks 4. Biotechnology and its Applications 10 Marks 5. Ecology and Environment 15 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Biology Paper I Subject Code 863 Maximum Marks 70 Time allowed 3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading) Number of sections 4 (A, B, C, and D) Section A 20 Marks (1 question with one mark / two marks sub-part each; FIB, MCQ, AR, One word) Section B 14 Marks (7 questions of 2 marks each) Section C 21 Marks (7 questions of 3 marks each) Section D 15 Marks (3 questions of 5 marks each) Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

