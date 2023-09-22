ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Biology Paper Pattern 2024: Get here the exam paper pattern and paper design with the marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Biology.

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ISC Class 12 Board exams 2024 are near, so students should start preparing for them. The best at this time would be to know the ISC Class 12 exam pattern and marking scheme for all the subjects.

Here you will find the detailed ISC Class 12 Biology exam pattern for the academic year 2024. This ISC class 12 Biology exam pattern will include a marking scheme and unit-wise mark distribution.

 

ISC Class 12 Biology Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Biology Specimen Paper 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name

Indian School Certificate (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official Website

https://cisce.org

Subject

Biology

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total  Marks

100

Paper I

Theory - 70

Paper II

Practical - 15 marks

Project Work - 10 marks

Practical File - 5 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3

 

Career Counseling

ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-wise Weightage

S. No.

UNIT

TOTAL WEIGHTAGE

1.

Reproduction

16 Marks

2.

Genetics and Evolution

15 Marks

3.

Biology and Human Welfare

14 Marks

4.

Biotechnology and its Applications

10 Marks

5.

Ecology and Environment

15 Marks

TOTAL

70 Marks

 

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

 

Paper Name

Biology Paper I

Subject Code

863

Maximum Marks

70

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of sections

4 (A, B, C, and D)

Section A

20 Marks (1 question with one mark / two marks sub-part each; FIB, MCQ, AR, One word)

Section B

14 Marks (7 questions of 2 marks each)

Section C

21 Marks (7 questions of 3 marks each)

Section D

15 Marks (3 questions of 5 marks each)

Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D. 

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ]. 

 

Also read:

 

ISC Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2023-24

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next