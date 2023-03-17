ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Question Paper 2023: Download Sample Paper PDF Here

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Paper 2023: This article is going to be very informative for you. As an ISC Class 12 Computer Science student you will find relevant and to-the point-content. To save your time this article provides you direct access to the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Paper 2022-23 and other related links. Go through the article for better preparation for your ISC Board exams 2022-23.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Board Exam 2023: Every year ISC Class 12 Board Exams are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations abbreviated as CISCE. These exams are crucial for CISCE Board students if they are willing to get enrolled into their dream course in a well-known an reputed college or University. To help ISC students CISCE yearly release specimen cum sample question papers and also provide previous year papers.

Not taking too much time and giving minimal stress to your eyes let us start with the details that you should be aware about the upcoming ISC Class 12 Computer Science Exam. The exam for Class 12 ISC Computer Science Paper 1 is scheduled for 20 March 2023, Monday. The duration of the paper will be of 3 hours and the maximum mark would be 70. As per CISCE guidelines, an additional time of 15 minutes would be allotted only for reading the paper. You need to use this time thoroughly and prepare yourself for writing the answers. The ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper 1 Exam will have 3 sections; A, B, and C. Section A will be divided into Part I and Part II. The questions of Part I will be compulsory to attempt. Other sections will have choices. For better understanding please read the provided ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Paper 2023 below:

COMPUTER SCIENCE PAPER 1 (THEORY) Maximum Marks: 70 Time Allowed: Three hours

Guidelines for ISC Class 12 Computer Science Paper 1 Board Exam 2022-23:

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).

Answer all questions in Part I (compulsory) and six questions from Part II, choosing two questions from Section-A, two from Section B, and two from Section C.

All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

PART I – 20 MARKS

Answer all questions.

While answering questions in this Part, indicate briefly your working and reasoning, wherever required.

Question 1

(i) The law which states a + (b.c) = (a+b) . (a+c) is: [1 Mark]

(a) Associative Law

(b) Distributive Law

(c) Involution Law

(d) Commutative Law

(ii) The dual of ( P + P' ) • ( Q + 0 ) = Q is: [1 Mark]

(a) P.P’ + Q.1 = Q

(b) P.P’ + Q.0 = Q

(c) P.P + Q.1 = Q’

(d) P+P’ + Q+1 = Q

(iii) The complement of the Boolean expression (P·Q)′ + R′ is: [1Mark]

(a) (P+Q).R

(b) PQR

(c) (P’+Q’) .R’

(d) (P’+Q’).R

(iv) If ( x => ~y ) then, its inverse will be: [1 Mark]

(a) x => y

(b) y => x

(c) ~y => x

(d) ~x => y

(v) Transitive nature of inheritance is implemented through [1 Mark]

(a) Single inheritance

(b) Multiple inheritances

(c) Hybrid inheritance

(d) Multilevel inheritance

(vi) Write the canonical sum of the product form of the function y(A,B) = A + B. [1 Mark]

(vii) Name the basic gate that is equivalent to two NOR gates connected in series. [1 Mark]

(viii) State any one purpose of using the keyword super in Java programming. [1 Mark]

(ix) Define Interface with respect to data abstraction. [1 Mark]

(x) What is a linked list? [1 Mark]

