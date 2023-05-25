ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 303 Scientist/Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ISRO has invited online applications for the 303 Scientist/Engineer Posts on its official website. Check ISRO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is recruiting for 303 posts of Scientist/Engineer in various disciplines including Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electronics and others. The registration process for the recruitment drive will start on May 25, 2023 and will conclude on June 14, 2023. The last date for payment of the fee is June 16, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in the concerned trades with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



ISRO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application May 25, 2023 Closing date of application June 14, 2023 Last date for submission of application fees June 16, 2023



ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details



Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) -90

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical)-163

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science)-47

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL-02

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL -01



ISRO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical)-BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering

with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science)-BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL-BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in

Electronics & Communication Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL -BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ISRO Recruitment 2023: Pay and Allowances:

Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of ₹.56,100/- p.m. In addition, Dearness Allowance [DA], House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance are payable as per extant rules on the subject. Check notification for details in this regard.





ISRO Recruitment 2023 PDF





ISRO Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 14, 2023.