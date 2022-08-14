ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online for 103 Vacancies from 19 August, Salary Upto 69100

ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued an employment notification for the recruitment of Constables in the Rojgar Newspaper (13 to 19 August 2022). A total of 103 vacancies will be filled Constable (Pioneer) Group C Posts for Carpenter, Mason and Plumber.
10th passed candidates with ITI Certificate can easily apply for ITBP Recruitment 202 from 19 August to 17 September 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is on a temporary basis likely to be permanent. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India.
ITBP Constable 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 17 September 2022
ITBP Constable 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of The Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Constable (Carpenter)
|56
|Constable (Mason)
|31
|Constable (Plumber)
|21
Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Constable 2022
- Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board
- One year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade of Mason or Carpenter or Plumber
- The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years
ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process
The selection process consists of:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Written Exam
- Trade Test
- Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)
How to Submit ITBP Constable Application Form ?
- Go to the official website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- Register yourself by providing Profile Details and uploading your latest photograph and signature by clicking Upload image button.
- Apply online by clicking the Apply button, a pop-up of pre-filled application will be displayed on the screen of computer.
- Re-check the details before final submission of the application. If any deviation/change in the details, the candidate can press the previous button and can change the details and submit the form accordingly.
- Candidates should note that any futhur information regarding the recruitment will be made available on ITBPF recruitment wbsite only.
- After submission of the application, you can check the status of your application, download admit card (for each stage of recruitment) and view marks obtained in the written test/trade test/interview and also view the status of the application by clicking the 'My Applications button' from the Menu given at left side.