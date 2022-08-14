ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online for 103 Vacancies from 19 August, Salary Upto 69100

ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is hiring 103 Constables. Check Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility, Selection Process, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued an employment notification for the recruitment of Constables in the Rojgar Newspaper (13 to 19 August 2022). A total of 103 vacancies will be filled Constable (Pioneer) Group C Posts for Carpenter, Mason and Plumber.

10th passed candidates with ITI Certificate can easily apply for ITBP Recruitment 202 from 19 August to 17 September 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is on a temporary basis likely to be permanent. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India.

ITBP Constable 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 17 September 2022

ITBP Constable 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of The Post Number of Vacancies Constable (Carpenter) 56 Constable (Mason) 31 Constable (Plumber) 21

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Constable 2022

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board

One year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade of Mason or Carpenter or Plumber

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 years

ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Exam Trade Test Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)

How to Submit ITBP Constable Application Form ?