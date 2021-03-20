ITBP Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2021: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the answer key of computer based test (CBT) for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-21. Candidates can download ITBP Answer Key from the official website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidate response with correct answer and objection link for CBT held on 19 March 2021 has been sent on candidates’ registered email ID as well.

If any candidate has any objection against any answer, can submit his/her resprenstation through online mode on or before 22 March 2021 till 4 PM.

ITBP Constable Tradesman Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download ITBP Tradesman Answer Key, by login into the link (process to download answer key is available below).

ITBP Login Link

How to Download ITBP Constable Answer Key 2021 ?