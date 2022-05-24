ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon for HC and ASI Posts, Check Updates Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Indo Tibetan Border Police is hiring Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer) on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is soon expected to upload the notification for the post of Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer) on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Online Application Link is expected on 08 June 2022.

 A total of 286 vacancies are available under the Direct Entry and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). Out of the total,  158 vacancies are for Head Constable Male and Female, 90 for HC LDCE, 21 ASI Stenographer and 17 ASI Steno LDCE Posts.

The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022 and ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Updates.

ITBP Vacancy Details

For Head Constable Posts

Category Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Male Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Female Head Constable (CM) LDCE
UR 55 10 74
SC 22 4 8
ST 20 3 8
OBC 24 4 -
EWS 14 2 -
Total 135 23 90

For ASI Posts

Category ASI (Steno) Male ASI (Steno) Female ASI (Steno) LDCE
UR 7 1 14
SC 2 0 2
OBC 8 1 -
EWS 2 0 -
ST - - 1
Total 19 2 17

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Posts

Educational Qualification:

Head Constable

  • 12th Passed from a recognized board
  • Typing speed of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi

ASI Stenographer

  • 12th Passed from a recognized board
  • Dictation of 10 minutes at 80 wpm and Transcription 50 wpm in English and 65 minutes in Hindi on Computer.

Age Limit:

  • HC Direct Recruitment - 18 to 25 years
  • HC LDCE - upto 35 years
  • ASI Steno Recruitment - 18 to 25 years
  • ASI Steno LDCE - upto 35 years

ITBP HC ASI Salary:

  • HC - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
  • ASI Constable - Rs. 29200 to Rs. 93200

Selection Process for 

The selection will be made on the basis of:

ASI Steno:

The selection process will consist of:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  2. Physical Standard Test (PST)
  3. Written Test, Skill Test
  4. Documentation
  5. Detailed Medical Exam (DME)
  6. Review Medical Exam (RME)

How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of ITBP once the link is available.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

No Fee for Female, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST candidates

