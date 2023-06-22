ITBP Recruitment 2023 For 81 Head Constable Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates & Selection Process 

ITBP has invited online applications for the 81 Head Constable Posts on its official website. Check ITBP Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications for the 81 vacancies to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get pay as Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC). Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test.



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Closing date of application: July 08, 2023



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Head Constable-81 Posts

UR 34 OBC 22 SC 12 ST 06 EWS 07



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Passed 10 examinations from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

Registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

18 to 25 years

Cut off date for determining the age will be 8 th July, 2023 i.e. the last date for receipt of online applications.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test.

Written Test: Overview

Total marks 100

Total Time 2 hrs

Mode Objective type multiple choice

Subject Number of questions Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Numerical Aptitude 10 10 English/ Hindi Comprehension 10 10 Trade/Profession Related 60 60 Total 100 100





ITBP Recruitment 2023: Pay

Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

Check the notification link for details of the Other allowances for the post.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 35 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



ITBP Recruitment 2023 PDF







ITBP Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Fill the online application carefully and provide the genuine and functional e-mail ID and Mobile number at the time of filling the online application form.

Step 3: Now provide all the details as required under various segments clearly, correctly and logically.

Step 4: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.