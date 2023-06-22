ITBP Recruitment 2023 For 81 Head Constable Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates & Selection Process 

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications for the 81 vacancies to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023.
Candidates selected finally for these posts will get pay as Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC). Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test.
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: July 08, 2023
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Head Constable-81 Posts
|UR
|34
|OBC
|22
|SC
|12
|ST
|06
|EWS
|07
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Passed 10 examinations from a recognized Board or equivalent.
Passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.
Registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
18 to 25 years
Cut off date for determining the age will be 8 th July, 2023 i.e. the last date for receipt of online applications.
Selection Process:
Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test.
Written Test: Overview
Total marks 100
Total Time 2 hrs
Mode Objective type multiple choice
|Subject
|Number of questions
|Marks
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|10
|10
|General Awareness
|10
|10
|Numerical Aptitude
|10
|10
|English/ Hindi Comprehension
|10
|10
|Trade/Profession Related
|60
|60
|Total
|100
|100
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Pay
Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)
Check the notification link for details of the Other allowances for the post.
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 35 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
ITBP Recruitment 2023 PDF
ITBP Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Step 2: Fill the online application carefully and provide the genuine and functional e-mail ID and Mobile number at the time of filling the online application form.
Step 3: Now provide all the details as required under various segments clearly, correctly and logically.
Step 4: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.