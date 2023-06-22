ITBP Recruitment 2023 For 81 Head Constable Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates & Selection Process 

ITBP Constable Jobs 2023 Apply For 81 Vacancies

ITBP  has invited online applications for the 81 Head Constable Posts on its official website. Check  ITBP  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ITBP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)  has invited online applications for the 81 vacancies to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before  July 08, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get pay as Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC). Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test. 
 

 ITBP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates


Closing date of application: July 08, 2023

  
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Head Constable-81 Posts 

UR  34 
OBC  22 
 SC  12 
ST  06 
EWS   07


ITBP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Passed 10 examinations from a recognized Board or equivalent.
Passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.
Registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
 18 to 25 years 
Cut off date for determining the age will be 8 th July, 2023 i.e. the last date for receipt of online applications.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test followed by a written test. 
Written Test: Overview

Total marks 100
Total Time 2 hrs
Mode Objective type multiple choice 

Subject   Number of questions  Marks
General Intelligence and Reasoning  10  10
General Awareness  10 10
Numerical Aptitude  10 10
English/ Hindi Comprehension  10  10
Trade/Profession Related  60  60
Total  100  100 



ITBP Recruitment 2023: Pay 
Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)
Check the notification link for details of the Other allowances for the post. 

ITBP Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
ITBP Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–  www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Step 2:  Fill the online application carefully and provide the genuine and functional e-mail ID and Mobile number at the time of filling the online application form.
Step 3: Now provide all the details as required under various segments clearly, correctly and logically. 
Step 4: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have 10 examinations from a recognized Board or equivalent.

What are the Jobs in ITBP Recruitment 2023?

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released notification for the 81 vacancies to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) in on its official website.

