ITBP Sports Quota Recrutiment 2023: Notification Soon @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: ITBP will release the notification for the post of Constable GD Soon at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon release the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C Posts. The recruitment shall be done for sportspersons for various sports disciplines.

It is expected that ITBP Application Process will begin on 20 February 2023 and the last date for submitting the application is 21 March 2023. The application will be invited through online mode on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Candidates whose applications are found in order shall be issued admit cards through online mode to appear in recruitment tests. The selection will be done on the basis of Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Exam (DME) and Review Medical Exam (RME).

Candidates who would apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 shall be hired in level 3 in the pay matrix Rs. 21700 to 69100.

The candidates can check the sports discipline-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Discipline Number of Vacancies Athletic 14 Hockey 7 Kabbadi 4 Football 8 Volleyball 14 Gymnastic 5 Boxing 5 Wrestling 4 Judo 4 Equestrian 2

The candidates would be able to check the eligibility, age limit, detailed selection process and other details in the notification. The notification is expected soon on the website of ITBP.