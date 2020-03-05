ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017 to release soon, Check ITBP Admit Card 2020 latest updates here

ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will release the admit card for ITBP Tradesman Recruitment 2017-20. Candidates who are going to appear in ITBP Tradesman Exam 2017-20 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website.i.e.itbppolice.nic.in.

Earlier, The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force had postponed the ITBP Constable Tradesman 2017-20 Exam which was to be held on 1 March 2020. The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has yet not announced any update regarding the new exam date. It is expected that the force will announce the exam date this week or by next week. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. i.e. itbppolice.nic.in.

How and Where to Download ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017?

Visit the official website of ITBP.i.e. itbppolice.nic.in.

Click on ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

Then, the ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download ITBP Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2017 Direct Download Link – to active soon

Official Website

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit a total of 303 Posts of Constable (Tradesmen). For which, The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Height Bar & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Tests, Written Examination, Merit List, Verification of Original Documents and Medical Test.

However, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has not announced any official date regarding ITBP Tradesman 2017-19. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with us for latest updates.

