ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 41 Manager and Other Posts @itiltd.in, Check Eligibility

ITI Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: ITI Limited has invited applications for the 41 posts of Chief Manager/ Manager, Dy. Manager & Others on its official website. Candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 November 2021.

Notification Details for ITI Limited Recruitment 2021:

ITI/COMP/01/28/21/09

Important Date for for ITI Limited Recruitment 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: 29 November 2021

Vacancy Details for ITI Limited Recruitment 2021Notification:

Chief Manager/ Manager (Grade VI/V)-20

Dy.Manager/-Data Centre (Grade IV)-01

Dy.Manager–Network(Grade IV)-01

Dy.Manager –Security(Grade IV)-01

Dy.Manager –R&D (Grade IV)-03

Manager/ Chief Manager- R&D(MM) (Grade V /VI)-01

Chief Manager -Data Centre& Sales Marketing(Grade VI)-01

Chief Finance manager/ Finance Manager/Dy. Finance Manager/ Asst Finance Manager-13

Eligibility Criteria for ITI Limited Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Chief Manager/ Manager (Grade VI/V)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD in Electronics and Communication/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics and Electrical/ Electrical/ Electronics/Telecommunicatio n from a recognised University/Institute. Preferable qualification ME/M Tech

Dy.Manager/-Data Centre (Grade IV)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD in CSE/ IT/ECE/EEE with professional certification in the domain of Cloud Server / Storage/ Data base



Dy.Manager–Network(Grade IV)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD in CSE/IT/ECE/EEE with Networking Certified CCNA / CCNE/ CCNP or equivalent Certificate.

Chief Manager - Data Centre & Sales Marketing (Grade VI)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD in CSE/IT/ECE/EEE with MBA Marketing



Dy.Manager –R&D (GradeIV)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD in ECE/E&E from a recognized University/Institute

Manager/ Chief Manager- R&D (MM) (Grade V /VI)-Graduate in Engineering with 60% of Marks for General/OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD with Diploma in Material Management / Stores Management / Purchase / MBA with material Management from a recognised University /Institute.

Chief Finance manager/ Finance Manager/Dy. Finance Manager/ Asst Finance Manager-Post Qualification executive experience of minimum 12 years for Chief Manager, 9 years for Manager, 6 years for Dy. Manager and 4 years for Asst. Manager in the relevant area in a medium/large organisation.

Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ITI Limited Recruitment 2021Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website ITI Limited on or before 25 November 2021. Candidates will have to submit the Hard Copy of application for on or before 29 November 2021.