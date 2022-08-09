ItsPossible: Vedant Anandwade awarded Rs 1.3 Crore Scholarship to join World’s Leading Research University

#ItsPossible: How many teenagers do you know who would aspire to join a league of 17 Nobel laureates - Not many, right? But Vedant Anandwade, an 18-year-old student from Hyderabad, Telangana has not only dreamt of doing so but has managed to join the league. Vedant has been awarded a scholarship worth Rs 1.3 Crore to join Case Western Reserve University, USA. The university is considered to be the global benchmark when it comes to Research and Doctoral Studies and has produced 17 Nobel laureates so far — one of the highest among educational institutions in the world. The Journey Since his childhood days, Vedant has been a very bright and socially active child. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vedant led several initiatives including a vaccination drive for citizens of his community. At the High School level, Vedant played School-level Football and has also won several championships. During his school days, Vedant was part of the team which won the prestigious Young Earth Champion Award given in collaboration with UNESCO. These activities at a young age had ingrained public service and national building in his psyche from childhood. His zeal to take India to greater heights got a boost when Vedant was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. The Achievement After months of training and hours of pondering over college applications and SOPs, Vedant finally got his big break when Case Western Reserve University in the United States of America selected him for a Bachelor’s programme. He has been awarded a Rs 1.3 Crore Scholarship to pursue Bachelor’s Degree at Case Western Reserve University, USA, which is consistently ranked among the leading research universities in the world. At Case Western, Vedant will study Neuroscience under a pre-med track. The university is ranked #16 in the world for health sciences. The university has so far produced 17 Nobel laureates so far — one of the highest among educational institutions in the world, which puts Vedant in great company at Case Western. The Way Ahead Vedant belongs to a typical middle-class family from Hyderabad. His parents are doctors and therefore he was always interested in pursuing his higher studies in medical and medicine-allied fields. But unlike other students who aspire to join world-leading educational institutions to only build a lucrative career for themselves, Vedant and other Dexterity to College fellows will use their world-class education to shape the future of this country. Vedant embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because…since his childhood days he has imbibed the spirit of public service and community service. With his world-class education at Case Western, Vedant will now embark on a journey to serve and lead marginalized communities.