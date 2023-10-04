JEE Full Form: What JEE Stands for? Check Eligibility, Syllabus and Others

JEE Full Form: The full name of JEE is Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national level examination that is conducted every year, between January and February, all over India. The purpose of the examination is to let students choose engineering colleges based on their rankings.

JEE Full Form: The full form of JEE is Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national level examination that is conducted every year, between January and February, all over India. The purpose of the examination is to let students choose engineering colleges based on their rankings.

There are two types of JEE examination: JEE Mains and JEE Advance. JEE mains is the examination that is conducted to enroll for the top government engineering colleges and NITs. JEE Advance on the other hand, is conducted to enroll for IITs in the country. It is considered one of the toughest examinations to clear.

The candidates who are preparing for the examinations must know all the details regarding it. In this article, we will be discussing the JEE full name, Syllabus, eligibility criteria and others.

What is The Full Form of JEE?

JEE stands for Joint Entrance Examination. It is a type of engineering entrance exam that allows students to gain admission to their preferred engineering colleges. This exam provides candidates with the opportunity to gain admission to prestigious IITs, NITs, and IIITs around the country. The procedure of joint admission is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA(National Testing Agency). The admittance of students to various colleges is determined by their rank.

Below is given an overview of the examination:

JEE Joint Entrance Examination Conducting Body Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA Previously known CEE Tentative dates for JEE 2024 January to February Examination Frequency Once in a year Mode of Examination Computer Based Examination Website jeemain.nta.nic.in/ jeeadv.ac.in

What is The Eligibility Criteria For JEE Mains And Advance?

The eligibility for JEE Mains vary from that of JEE Advance. To qualify for JEE Advance one must secure a good ranking in JEE Mains. The JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2024 require candidates to rank among the top 2,50,000 rankers in the JEE Main rest of the criterias are the same as JEE Mains.

Below is given the eligibility criteria for JEE Mains:

Particulars Details Age limit There is no age limit for appearing in the exam. Educational Qualification(For JEE Mains 2024) Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam in 2022 or 2023 or appear in class 12 in 2024. Subjects in 10+2 Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subject, Language and any other subject. Number of attempts Three

What is The Historical Background of JEE?

The background of the JEE is fascinating. The exam was first administered and perceived in 1960. At the time, the exam was known as the Common Entrance Exam, or CEE. It was renamed the Joint Entrance Exam, or JEE, after several years.

What is The Syllabus For JEE Mains And Advance?

The JEE syllabus consists of three main subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It is note that the JEE Mains syllabus can be considered the standard syllabus for both JEE Mains and JEE Advance. Below is the subject specific syllabus for JEE mains:

Physics Chemistry Mathematics Physics and Measurement

Kinematics

Gravitation

Power

Laws of Motion

Oscillations

Current Electricity

Communication Systems

Magnetism

Magnetic Effects of Current

Dual Nature of Matter

Atoms

Optics

Thermodynamics

Rotational Motion

Work and Energy

Properties of Solids and Liquids

Electronic Devices

Waves

Electromagnetic Waves

Electromagnetic Induction

Alternating Currents

Kinetic Theory of Gases

Radiation

Nuclei

Electrostatics Basic concepts in Chemistry

Chemical bonding

Solutions

Redox Reactions

Equilibrium

Surface Chemistry

States of Matter

Atomic Structure

Solutions

Chemical Thermodynamics

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Polymers

Organic Compounds – Characterisation and Purification

Hydrocarbons

Basics of Organic Chemistry

Principles of Practical Chemistry

Oxygen, Halogens, and Nitrogen Organic Compounds

Biomolecules

Chemistry in everyday life

Hydrogen

Periodicity

Group 13 to Group 18 Elements

D and f block elements

Environmental Chemistry

Classification of Elements

Alkali metals

Alkaline earth metals

Coordination compounds

Isolation of metals Sets, Relations, and Functions Determinant

Matrices

Mathematical Induction

Binomial Theorem

Differentiability

Differential Equations

Trigonometry

Coordinate Geometry

3D Geometry

Complex Numbers

Quadratic Equations

Permutations Combinations

Sequence Series

Limits and Continuity

Statistics

Integral Calculus

Vector Algebra

Mathematical Reasoning

Probability

What are The Other JEEs?

The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level entrance exam. Many states, however, hold their own IIT JEE exam at the state level for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Below is given the list of other JEE:

WBJEE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam

OJEE: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination

TJEE: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination

SRMJEEE: SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam

Amity JEE : Amity Joint Entrance Examination

