JEE Full Form: What JEE Stands for? Check Eligibility, Syllabus and Others

JEE Full Form: The full form of JEE is Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national level examination that is conducted every year, between January and February, all over India. The purpose of the examination is to let students choose engineering colleges based on their rankings.
There are two types of JEE examination: JEE Mains and JEE Advance. JEE mains is the examination that is conducted to enroll for the top government engineering colleges and NITs. JEE Advance on the other hand, is conducted to enroll for IITs in the country. It is considered one of the toughest examinations to clear.
The candidates who are preparing for the examinations must know all the details regarding it. In this article, we will be discussing the JEE full name, Syllabus, eligibility criteria and others.
What is The Full Form of JEE?
JEE stands for Joint Entrance Examination. It is a type of engineering entrance exam that allows students to gain admission to their preferred engineering colleges. This exam provides candidates with the opportunity to gain admission to prestigious IITs, NITs, and IIITs around the country. The procedure of joint admission is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA(National Testing Agency). The admittance of students to various colleges is determined by their rank.
Below is given an overview of the examination:
|
JEE
|
Joint Entrance Examination
|
Conducting Body
|
Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA
|
Previously known
|
CEE
|
Tentative dates for JEE 2024
|
January to February
|
Examination Frequency
|
Once in a year
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer Based Examination
|
Website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in/ jeeadv.ac.in
What is The Eligibility Criteria For JEE Mains And Advance?
The eligibility for JEE Mains vary from that of JEE Advance. To qualify for JEE Advance one must secure a good ranking in JEE Mains. The JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2024 require candidates to rank among the top 2,50,000 rankers in the JEE Main rest of the criterias are the same as JEE Mains.
Below is given the eligibility criteria for JEE Mains:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Age limit
|
There is no age limit for appearing in the exam.
|
Educational Qualification(For JEE Mains 2024)
|
Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam in 2022 or 2023 or appear in class 12 in 2024.
|
Subjects in 10+2
|
Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subject, Language and any other subject.
|
Number of attempts
|
Three
What is The Historical Background of JEE?
The background of the JEE is fascinating. The exam was first administered and perceived in 1960. At the time, the exam was known as the Common Entrance Exam, or CEE. It was renamed the Joint Entrance Exam, or JEE, after several years.
What is The Syllabus For JEE Mains And Advance?
The JEE syllabus consists of three main subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It is note that the JEE Mains syllabus can be considered the standard syllabus for both JEE Mains and JEE Advance. Below is the subject specific syllabus for JEE mains:
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Mathematics
|
Physics and Measurement
Kinematics
Gravitation
Power
Laws of Motion
Oscillations
Current Electricity
Communication Systems
Magnetism
Magnetic Effects of Current
Dual Nature of Matter
Atoms
Optics
Thermodynamics
Rotational Motion
Work and Energy
Properties of Solids and Liquids
Electronic Devices
Waves
Electromagnetic Waves
Electromagnetic Induction
Alternating Currents
Kinetic Theory of Gases
Radiation
Nuclei
Electrostatics
|
Basic concepts in Chemistry
Chemical bonding
Solutions
Redox Reactions
Equilibrium
Surface Chemistry
States of Matter
Atomic Structure
Solutions
Chemical Thermodynamics
Electrochemistry
Chemical Kinetics
Polymers
Organic Compounds – Characterisation and Purification
Hydrocarbons
Basics of Organic Chemistry
Principles of Practical Chemistry
Oxygen, Halogens, and Nitrogen Organic Compounds
Biomolecules
Chemistry in everyday life
Hydrogen
Periodicity
Group 13 to Group 18 Elements
D and f block elements
Environmental Chemistry
Classification of Elements
Alkali metals
Alkaline earth metals
Coordination compounds
Isolation of metals
|
Sets, Relations, and Functions
Determinant
Matrices
Mathematical Induction
Binomial Theorem
Differentiability
Differential Equations
Trigonometry
Coordinate Geometry
3D Geometry
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Equations
Permutations Combinations
Sequence Series
Limits and Continuity
Statistics
Integral Calculus
Vector Algebra
Mathematical Reasoning
Probability
What are The Other JEEs?
The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level entrance exam. Many states, however, hold their own IIT JEE exam at the state level for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Below is given the list of other JEE:
- WBJEE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam
- OJEE: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
- TJEE: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination
- SRMJEEE: SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam
- Amity JEE : Amity Joint Entrance Examination
Also read other full forms article: