Explainer

JEE Full Form: What JEE Stands for? Check Eligibility, Syllabus and Others

JEE Full Form: The full name of JEE is Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national level examination that is conducted every year, between January and February, all over India. The purpose of the examination is to let students choose engineering colleges based on their rankings. 

JEE Full Form: What JEE Stands for? Check Eligibility, Syllabus and Others
JEE Full Form: What JEE Stands for? Check Eligibility, Syllabus and Others

JEE Full Form: The full form of JEE is Joint Entrance Examination. It is a national level examination that is conducted every year, between January and February, all over India. The purpose of the examination is to let students choose engineering colleges based on their rankings. 

There are two types of JEE examination: JEE Mains and JEE Advance. JEE mains is the examination that is conducted to enroll for the top government engineering colleges and NITs. JEE Advance on the other hand, is conducted to enroll for IITs in the country. It is considered one of the toughest examinations to clear. 

The candidates who are preparing for the examinations must know all the details regarding it. In this article, we will be discussing the JEE full name, Syllabus, eligibility criteria and others.

Career Counseling

What is The Full Form of JEE?

JEE stands for Joint Entrance Examination. It is a type of engineering entrance exam that allows students to gain admission to their preferred  engineering colleges. This exam provides candidates with the opportunity to gain admission to prestigious IITs, NITs, and IIITs around the country. The procedure of joint admission is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA(National Testing Agency). The admittance of students to various colleges is determined by their rank.

Below is given an overview of the examination:

JEE

Joint Entrance Examination

Conducting Body

Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) and NTA

Previously known

CEE

Tentative dates for JEE 2024

January to February

Examination Frequency

Once in a year

Mode of Examination

Computer Based Examination

Website

jeemain.nta.nic.in/ jeeadv.ac.in

What is The Eligibility Criteria For JEE Mains And Advance?

The eligibility for JEE Mains vary from that of JEE Advance. To qualify for JEE Advance one must secure a good ranking in JEE Mains. The JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2024 require candidates to rank among the top 2,50,000 rankers in the JEE Main rest of the criterias are the same as JEE Mains.

Below is given the eligibility criteria for JEE Mains:

Particulars

Details

Age limit

There is no age limit for appearing in the exam.

Educational Qualification(For JEE Mains 2024)

Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam in 2022 or 2023 or appear in class 12 in 2024.

Subjects in 10+2

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subject, Language and any other subject.

Number of attempts

Three

What is The Historical Background of JEE?

The background of the JEE is fascinating. The exam was first administered and perceived in 1960. At the time, the exam was known as the Common Entrance Exam, or CEE. It was renamed the Joint Entrance Exam, or JEE, after several years.

What is The Syllabus For JEE Mains And Advance?

The JEE syllabus consists of three main subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It is note that the JEE Mains syllabus can be considered the standard syllabus for both JEE Mains and JEE Advance. Below is the subject specific syllabus for JEE mains:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics and Measurement


Kinematics


Gravitation


Power


Laws of Motion


Oscillations


Current Electricity


Communication Systems


Magnetism


Magnetic Effects of Current


Dual Nature of Matter


Atoms


Optics


Thermodynamics


Rotational Motion


Work and Energy


Properties of Solids and Liquids


Electronic Devices


Waves


Electromagnetic Waves


Electromagnetic Induction


Alternating Currents


Kinetic Theory of Gases


Radiation


Nuclei


Electrostatics

Basic concepts in Chemistry


Chemical bonding


Solutions


Redox Reactions


Equilibrium


Surface Chemistry


States of Matter


Atomic Structure


Solutions


Chemical Thermodynamics


Electrochemistry


Chemical Kinetics


Polymers


Organic Compounds – Characterisation and Purification


Hydrocarbons


Basics of Organic Chemistry


Principles of Practical Chemistry


Oxygen, Halogens, and Nitrogen Organic Compounds


Biomolecules


Chemistry in everyday life


Hydrogen


Periodicity


Group 13 to Group 18 Elements


D and f block elements


Environmental Chemistry


Classification of Elements


Alkali metals


Alkaline earth metals


Coordination compounds


Isolation of metals

Sets, Relations, and Functions

 

Determinant


Matrices


Mathematical Induction


Binomial Theorem


Differentiability


Differential Equations


Trigonometry


Coordinate Geometry


3D Geometry


Complex Numbers


Quadratic Equations


Permutations Combinations


Sequence Series


Limits and Continuity


Statistics


Integral Calculus


Vector Algebra


Mathematical Reasoning


Probability

What are The Other JEEs?

The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level entrance exam. Many states, however, hold their own IIT JEE exam at the state level for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Below is given the list of other JEE:

  • WBJEE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam
  • OJEE: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
  • TJEE: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination
  • SRMJEEE: SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam
  • Amity JEE : Amity Joint Entrance Examination

Also read other full forms article:

ISRO Full Form 

MBA Full Form 

MBBS Full Form 

LLB Full Form 

NEET Full Form 

B.Tech Full Form 

ICSE Full Form

BAMS Full Form 

B.Ed Full Form 

CBSE Full Form 

BCA Full Form 

BBA Full Form 

CDS Full Form 

REET Full Form

B.Com Full Form

NDA Full Form

SSC Full Form 

IAS Full Form

EPFO Full Form 

CRPF Full Form 

AFCAT Full Form

NVSP Full Form

ONGC Full Form

NCERT Full Form

 

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next