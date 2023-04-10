JEE Main 2023: Day 3 Exams Today, Check Guidelines and Instructions Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 3 exams to begin at 9 am today. Candidates can check exam day guidelines, instructions and other details here.

JEE Main 2023 Day 3 Exams: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Day 3 examination today - April 10, 2023. Students appearing for the session 2 JEE Main exams today can check here the exam day guidelines, instructions and other details.

The JEE Main 2023 April 10 examination will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for both shifts are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exams. Students also need to carry with them their JEE Main 2023 admit card, a valid photo id proof and a passport-size photograph to submit at the centre.

NTA has successfully conducted the Day 1 exam on April 6, 2023, and the Day 2 exams on April 8, 2023. According to the students who appeared, the exams conducted on both days were moderate in difficulty level and the questions were easy to attempt.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Analysis - Click Here

The JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted in two shifts in Session 2. Session 1 of the exams was conducted in January 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams in the second session can check below the previous day's exam analysis and other details of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam today can check the exam day guidelines and details below.

Candidates are required to carry their JEE Main 2023 session 2 day 3 admit card with them. Along with the admit card, students also need to carry a valid id proof and a passport-size photograph to paste into the attendance sheet at the centre.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre well ahead of time to complete the registration process.

Items like mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates can however carry their personal water bottle, transparent stationery pouch, sanitiser etc with them.

Students will not be allowed late entry or leave the exam hall before the exams conclude.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Exam Analysis - Click Here