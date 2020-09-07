JEE Main 2020: Check Expected Cut-off (Qualifying NTA Score) & Updates!

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off: Check JEE Main 2020 Cut-off (Expected). Besides this, here we have also provided the official JEE Main Cut-off of 2019. This cut-off is basically qualifying cut-off for JEE Advanced exam. After going through this article, you will get a fair idea about the official cut-off previous JEE Main exam and what might be the expected cut-off of JEE Main 2020. However, the official JEE Main 2020 Cut-off will be announced on 11 September along with JEE Main 2020 Result.

Factors on which JEE Main 2020 Cut-off Depends:

People usually talk about kinds of cut-off

- JEE Main 2020 Qualifying Cut-off:

Students who clear the qualifying cut-off will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2020 registration and will be able to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

- JEE Main 2020 Admission Cut-off:

It is for admission to various NITs, IIITs and other colleges.

In this article, we will focus on qualifying the cut-off of JEE Main 2020 as most of the students are worried if they will make it to JEE Advanced 2020 or not.

There are three main factors on which JEE Main 2020:

- The total number of seats

- The difficulty level of exam

- The number of candidates appearing for the exam

Now the number of candidates who appeared this time (September) are a bit less and there was no major change in the difficulty level of the exam and the total number of seats in most of the colleges are more or less the same this year. Due to all this reason, no major change is expected in JEE Main 2020 cut-off.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off (Expected):

Category NTA Score Common Rank List (CRL) 89.7548849 ± 1.5 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 78.2174869 ± 1.5 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 74.3166557 ± 1.5 Scheduled Caste (SC) 54.0128155 ± 1.5 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 44.3345172 ± 1.5 People with Disability (PwD) 0.1137173 ± 1.5

JEE Main 2019 Cut-off announced by NTA to eligible for JEE Advanced 2019

Category NTA Score Common Rank List (CRL) 89.7548849 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 78.2174869 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 74.3166557 Scheduled Caste (SC) 54.0128155 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 44.3345172 People with Disability (PwD) 0.1137173

