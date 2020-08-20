Jesus and Mary College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Jesus and Mary College Cut-Off 2020: As one of the premier college of the University of Delhi’s south campus, many aspirants aim of bagging a seat in Jesus and Mary college. Reputed for its distinguished faculty and societies, many candidates are looking forward to meet the terms of the Jesus and Mary college cut off 2020. Unlike other colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, the cut off for Jesus and Mary college 2020 is likely to be released as a single list on the official website of the college. The registration process of Jesus and Mary college is also quite unique as aspirants after registering themselves on the official website of University of Delhi are required to register on the college’s official website as well. With the DU 2020 registration window closing in soon, candidates can expect the Jesus and Mary college cut off 2020 to be released thereafter. To know all about the cut off Jesus and Mary college 2020 including the admission process, fee structure and facilities offered by the college, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

Jesus and Mary College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Jesus and Mary College2020 cutoff list To be notified Jesus and Mary College 2020 Admission To be notified

Jesus and Mary College Cut off 2020 - Details

When it comes to the cut off of Jesus and Mary college or JMC as it is popularly known, it is quite unique as compared to the other colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi. The Jesus and Mary college 2020 cut off will be released as a single list. The individual departments of the college are responsible for deciding the cut off of Jesus and Mary college 2020 for the various courses. Candidates must, however, note that there is a set of criteria specified for each course (department-wise) along the Jesus and Mary college cut off 2020 in order to be eligible for the admission process. Candidates meeting the cut off Jesus and Mary college 2020 along with the specified criteria will only be considered for admission.

The JMC cut off 2020 will be based on a number of factors such as the number of applicants, seat intake capacity, reservations, etc. To help the candidates understand what they can expect from the cut off of Jesus and Mary college 2020, cut off trends from the previous year have been provided below.

Jesus and Mary College 2019 Cut-off

The cut off of Jesus and Mary college 2019 along with criteria highlights for the various courses offered by the college is provided below.

Course Cut Off- Marks (%) Economics(Hons) 96.25 with Economics in BFS 98.25 without Economics in BFS Pol. Science (Hons) 96.5 with Pol.Science in BFS 98.5 without Pol. Science in BFS Sociology (Hons) 96 with Sociology in BFS 98 without Sociology in BFS English (Hons) 97 Commerce stream 95 Science and Humanities (with Core English 94 Elective English 85) Psychology (Hons) 98 with 85 and above in Psychology 99 without Psychology or securing less than 85 in Psychology History (Hons) 94 with History in BFS 96 without History in BFS Hindi(Hons) 65 BFS, 70 in Hindi, English reqd. - Mathematic (Hons) 95 - B Com (Hons) 96 - B. Com 95 - B. VOC(RM) 91 - B.VOC (HM) 88 -

Course (B.A.Programme) Cut Off- Marks (%) Economics-Entrepreneurship (ECO-ENT) 94 Economics-Mathematics (ECO-MT) 89 Computer Application – Advertising, sales promotion & Sales Management (CA-ADV) 89 Psychology – Sociology (PSY-SY) 96 Psychology – Philosophy (PSY-PHIL) 95 French – Philosophy (FR-PHIL) 95 Computer Application – Mathematics (CA-MT) 84 History – Spanish (HS-SP) 80 History – Political Science (HS-PS) 96 Entepreneurship-Advertising, Sales promotion & Sales Management (ENT-ADV) 92 Political Science – Sociology (PS-SY) 96 Elective English - French (EE-FR) 92 Elective English – History (EE-HS) 96 Spanish – Sociology (SP-SY 85 Spanish - Advertising, sales promotion & Sales Management (SP-ADV) 85

Jesus and Mary College Cut-off 2020: Admission Process

Now, that the candidates are familiar with the cut off trends and have an estimate of what they can expect from Jesus and Mary College cut off 2020, it is essential to have an insight into the admission process as well. Once the cut offs for the Jesus and Mary college 2020 for the various courses are disclosed on the official website of the college, candidates will be required to login to their individual registration portals. Therein, candidates will be notified if they are qualified for the admission process based on the cut off of Jesus and Mary college 2020 and the admission criteria specified for the course(s) they have applied to during registration. If the the candidates are eligible for admission, they will be required to complete the document verification process as instructed and pay the requisite admission fees.

It is important to note that admissions in the Jesus and Mary college are not based on first come first serve policy. Instead, the applicant who has successfully completed the online registration process and satisfies all the required criteria and cut-off of Jesus and Mary college 2020 for a particular programme/course will be considered for admission as per the schedule of admission specified by the University of Delhi.

Jesus and Mary College Fee Structure

Candidates who are eligible for admission based on the cut off of Jesus and Mary college 2020 and the criteria mentioned for a particular course, will be required to pay the requisite fees in order to confirm their seat. It is, thus, essential that candidates are aware of the admission fee amount that they will be required to deposit. Details of the fee structure of Jesus and Mary college for the various courses are provided below.

Course Total Annual Fee (Rs.) B. A. (H) Eco/Eng/History/Hindi/Pol Sc.//Sociology 15610 B. A. (H) Psychology 16210 B. Sc. (H) Mathematics 16610 B.Com 15810 B. Com (H) 16610

Jesus and Mary College: Facilities on Campus

Among the colleges in the University of Delhi’s south campus, the Jesus and Mary college is known for its pristine environment. Also, its students have access to some of the best facilities on campus, the details of which have been highlighted below.

Lush green campus, equipped for the Differently-Abled with ramps, lifts and special washrooms added to the building

Library: Wi-Fi enabled, Digitally enhanced and fully air-conditioned with designated section for books in Braille and a seating capacity of 220

ICT enabled classrooms

Amphitheatre

Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned with a seating capacity of 600

Cafeteria: catering to diverse food cultures and moderately priced

Chapel and Convent

Medical Facilities

Gymnasium

Sports complex with outdoor and indoor sports training and fitness infrastructure

Bank: A branch of Bank of India within the college campus

Book shop and stationery outlet

Photocopy Shop

About Jesus and Mary College

The Jesus and Mary College founded by the Congregation of Jesus and Mary in 1968, recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee where the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presided as the Chief Guest. The college built with the vision of the Christ for a just, inclusive and humane society enable its students to realize their potential and self-worth so that they evolve as leaders who make a noteworthy contribution in all spheres of national and global life. The college strives to create and maintain an institutional ethos for multi- cultural thinking, freedom of learning and innovation by developing critical and cognitive faculties of its students.