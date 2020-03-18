Jharkhand High Court Typist Skill Test 2020 Postponed @jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in, Check Update

Jharkhand High Court Typist Skill Test 2020 Released: Jharkhand High Court has postponed the Typist Skill Test for the Typist Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Jharkhand High Court Typist Skill Test can check the notification available on the official website of Jharkhand High Court - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/

According to the short notification released by the High Court of Jharkhand, "Due to the impending threat of the pandemic COVID-19, the Typing Skill Test for the post of Typist of this Court scheduled to be held on 28.03.2020 at Oxford Public School, Pragati Path, Ranchi has been postponed till further orders."

It is to be noted that Jharkhand High Court had invited applications for the Typist, Translator, Assistant Librarian, Cashier and other Posts against the advertisement no-04/Accts./2018.

The selection of the candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in written test followed by Computer Skill Test and Personality Test/Viva-Voce (for the certain posts.)

Candidates can go through the short notification available on the official website of High Court of Jharkhand. You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Short Notification for Jharkhand High Court Typist Skill Test 2020





Jharkhand High Court Typist Skill Test 2020 Postponed: How to Download

Visit the official website i.e. https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/

Go to the RECRUITMENT Section.

Click on the link-Information regarding postponement of Typing Skill test scheduled to be held on 28.03.2020, under Advt. No. 04/ Accts. /2018 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the short notification.

Take Print Out of notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand High Court for latest updates regarding the Typist recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.