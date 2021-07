JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for Junior Nurse, RMO, Pharmacist and other Post @jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited application for the posts of Research Medical Officer and other posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs 2021 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited application for the posts of Research Medical Officer, Junior Nurse, DEO and other. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 10 July 2021.

Candidates with required educational qualification including Bachelor/B.Sc in Nursing/HSLC/MBBS/Master Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

JIP/MED/COVOVAX/Staff/2021/1

Date: 05.07.2021



Important Date for JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 July 2021

Date of Interview: 3rd/4th week of July 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Research Medical Officer-01

Project Senior Investigator-01

Project Medical Social Worker-01

Project Pharmacist-02

Project Junior Nurse-02

Project Data Entry Operator-01

Project Field Worker-01

Project Attendant-01

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Medical Officer-MBBS with one year of experience. Ability to converse fluently in Tamil language. Training in GCP (to produce certificate). Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Senior Investigator-Master degree in public health. Ability to converse fluently in Tamil language. Training in GCP (to produce certificate). Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Medical Social Worker-Bachelor in social work with 5 years work experience or master in social work. Ability to read and converse in Tamil language. Training in GCP (to produce certificate).Prior work experience in recruitment of subjects in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Pharmacist-Master in pharmacy. Training in GCP (to produce certificate).Prior work experience in recruitment of subject in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Junior Nurse-B.Sc in Nursing. Ability to read and converse in Tamil language. Training in GCP (to produce certificate).Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Data Entry Operator-Bachelor with one year of experience in data entry work/computer applications including Microsoft Office. DOEACC 'A' level from a recognized institute. Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Field Worker-Bachelor in Physician Assistant. Ability to read and converse in Tamil language. Training in GCP (to produce certificate). Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

Project Attendant-HSLS or equivalent. Ability to read and converse in Tamil language. Prior work experience in sponsored clinical trials.

JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online at the link given on the notification on or before 10 July 2021.