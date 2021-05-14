JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for Anaesthesia Technician Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Walk-in on May 20

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs 2021 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited application for Anaesthesia Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 20 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Anaesthesia Technology/Degree in Operation Theatre Technology and Anaesthesia technology with additional eligibility can apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs 2021 Notificationcan go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. Admn/I/Con/B&C 1 (1)/2020

Date 13 May 2021

Important Date for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 20 May 2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Anaesthesia Technician-12

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Degree in Anaesthesia Technology/Degree in Operation Theatre Technology & Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Institution/Hospital. or

Diploma in Anesthesia Technology (2 Years course) from a recognized Institution/Hospital.

One Year experience in handling Anaesthesia equipments.

How to Download: JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)- i.e. jipmer.edu.in

Go to the Announcement Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Recruitment To The Post Of Anaesthesia Technician On Contract Basis Under TNCMCHIS Scheme on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the notification for Anaesthesia Technician Post.

Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apper for walk-in-interview as scheduled on 20 May 2021 with the duly filled in application in the prescribed proforma available in the Institute's website with self attested certificates/testimonials and other documents at the venue mentioned in the notification.