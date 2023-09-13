Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for MA, M.Sc Results at jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Jiwaji University (JU) declared the results for for various subjects of M.A, M.Sc 2nd and 4th sem, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

As per the latest update, Jiwaji University (JU) released the results for various subjects of M.A, M.Sc 2nd and 4th sem, P.G. Diploma In Museology (Plain) 2nd sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- jiwaji.edu

How to Check Jiwaji University Scorecard on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various subjects of M.A, M.Sc 2nd and 4th sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Jiwaji University (JU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jiwaji University- jiwaji.edu

Step 2: Click on “Colleges & Examination” section

Step 3: Click on “New Result” section available there

Step 4: Click on “Result”

Step 5: Select the year of examination

Step 6: Choose your course from the given list and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 7: The students can check their result by Roll number or by Name & Father’s name.

Step 8: Fill the details and click on proceed button.

Step 9: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Download Jiwaji Results PDF

Check here the direct link for Jiwaji University (JU), Result 2023 for M.A, M.Sc 2nd and 4th sem, and other examinations.

About Jiwaji University

Jiwaji University (JU) is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1964 and the President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone of the university. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers around 100 UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.

Jiwaji University Highlights University Name Jiwaji University, Gwalior Established 1964 Jiwaji Univeristy Result Link - Latest Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed Affiliated Colleges 419

