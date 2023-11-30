CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Time Table 2024 For Class 10th, 12th, Out Soon At cbse.gov.in, Steps to Download PDF Here

CBSE 2024 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 2024 datesheet soon. CBSE class 10 and 12 exam 2024 will begin on February 15, 2024. Students appearing for the exams are now eagerly waiting for the board to release the detailed CBSE timetable for 2024.

Students preparing to appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are advised to keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in for updates regarding the release of the CBSE date sheet 2024.

According to reports, this year roughly 35 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. The board will also be releasing the admit card for the exams shortly after the exam timetable is out.

CBSE Exam 2024 Overview

Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in CBSE datesheet 2024 December 2023 CBSE 10th exam dates 2024 February 15 to April 10, 2024 CBSE 12th exam dates 2024 February 15 to April 10, 2024 CBSE 2024 Practical Exam Starts from January 1, 2024

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2024

CBSE 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2024. Students appearing for the exams will be provided with a detailed timetable for the exams shortly. The datesheet will include the complete date and time for each exam, shift timing, subject details, reporting time and instructions to be followed by candidates.

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download

CBSE will be releasing the class 10 datehseet separately on the official board website. Students appearing for the exam will be able to download the CBSE timetable 2024 through the link available at Pariksha Sangam. The direct link for students to download the 10th CBSE date sheet 2024 will also be available here as soon as the timetable is available on the official website.

CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download

CBSE timetable 2024 class 12 will be released as a pdf file. The datesheet will include the date of the exam, subjects, reporting time, and instructions for students taking the exam. The CBSE date sheet 2024 class 12 commerce, science and arts stream will be released in a single file. A link to download the pdf will also be available here. ,

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2024

The board has already announced the CBSE 10th, 12th exam dates 2024. The exams are scheduled to begin from February 15, 2024. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the CBSE datesheet 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the main website or Pariksha Sangam link

Step 3: Click on the class 10th/ 12th CBSE date sheet link

Step 4: The datesheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CBSE date sheet 2024 pdf for further reference

Also Read: CBSE 2024 Date Sheet Releases Soon at cbse.gov.in, Get Latest Updates Here