JK Bank PO Admit Card 2020 to Release on 11 November @jkbank.com, Probationary Officer Prelims Exam from 25 November

JK Bank PO Admit Card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-govt bank, will release the admit card of Online Preliminary Exam for the post of Probationary Officer on 11 November 2020 on its website - jkbank.com. As per JK Bank Notice,JK Bank PO Exam will be conducted on 25, 27, 28 and 29 November and on 01 December 2020.

All candidates who have applied for J& K Bank PO Recruitment can download JK Bank PO Admit Card from the official website jkbank.com, once released, by entering Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth and appear for the online exam on scheduled date and time.

Candidates should carry their JK Bank PO Call Letter along with Photo ID in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and a photocopy of photo-identity proof

JK PO Exam Pattern:

The examination will be conducted online in venues across many centres/cities as advertised in UT of J&K and other cities. There will 100 objective-type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 hour

For each wrong answer 0.25 shall be deducted

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for mains exam. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the JK Bank Online Mains Exam will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the bank.

The bank had invited online applications to fill 350 PO in the month of July 2020.