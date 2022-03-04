JK GDS Result 2021 Released: Check J&K Post Office Selection List PDF Here

JK GDS Result 2021 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir (JK), Postal Circle, India Post at the official website - appost.in. Candidates can download PDF below.

JK GDS Result 2021 Link is also provided below. The candidates can download JK Postal Circle directly through this link.

JK GDS Result 2021 Download

How to Download JK GDS Result 2021 ?

Go to the website of India Post - appost.in.

On the homepage, Click on ‘Jammu & Kashmir (266 Posts)’ given under 'Result' Section.

Download JK GDS Result PDF.

Check registration number and marks of shortlisted candidates

India Post has selected 265 candidates in Jammu, Udhampur, Baramulla, and Srinagar Divisions. Only 1 candidate held up as per Honble Court OA No. 61/1824/2021.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for DV Round. A total of 266 candidates shall be recruited as Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak.

