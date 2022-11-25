JK Police Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jkpolice.gov.in: Check Pre Selection Test Link Here

JK Police Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Police at jkpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the download link here.

JK Police Admit Card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) is conducting the pre-selection tests from 28 November 2022 for in-service police persons for their induction/absorption into Ministerial Executive Cadre for the post of ASI (S) and SGCT. According to the official notice, the admit cards for pre-selection tests are available with effect from 25 November 2022 onwards at jkpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download JK Police Admit Card using their details. They shall be required to affix their latest photograph in the space provided in admit card and get it attested by the concerned DDO/controlling officer with an official seal.

The link to download the admit card is provided here.

JK Police Admit Card Download

The candidate shall also be required to bring their original departmental ID Card and credentials i.e academic, date of birth and technical education certificates and shall follow the instructions/guidelines laid down in their respective admit cards strictly and should reach the venue as per the scheduled date and time.

The pre-selection test consists of Typing / Stenography Tests.

How to Download JK Police Admit Card 2022 ?