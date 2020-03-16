J&K Police Constable 2020 PET & PST Cancelled due to Corona Virus, Check latest updates here

J&K Police Constable 2020 PET & PST: Jammu and Kashmir Police has postponed J&K Constable PET & PST 2020 due to corona virus. The J&K Constable PET & PST was scheduled to be held from 14 to 21 March 2020 for recruitment to the post of constable in 02 Border Battalions in J& K Police.

According to the official announcement, the exam is postponed owing to the prevailing situation arisen due to outbreak of pandemic corona virus (COVID-19) as a precautionary measure. The department will soon release the J&K Constable PET & PST 2020 separately.

All Candidates who are going to appear in J&K Constable PET & PST 2020 will be able to check new dates on jkpolice.gov.in. This recruitment is being done to recruit 1350 vacancies for the post of constable for raising of two Border Battalions one each in Jammu province and Kashmir province from 10 Border Districts of J & K State.

The Candidates will be selected for constable posts on the basis of their performance in PST/PET and Written Test. Only those candidates will be called for written test who will qualify in PET/PST. The Physical Endurance Test is qualifying in nature.

Candidates qualify in PET will be called for PST. The PET will consist of 1600 metres long race in 6 ½ minutes and 20 Pushups while PST will have a measurement of Chest and Height. Those who will be called for PST Round will have to bring their original documents for scrutiny during the PST.

J&K Police Constable 2020 PET & PST

Highlights: