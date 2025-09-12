NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing: The Supreme Court of India has postponed the plea hearing for NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency. According to the revised dates, the case will be taken up after two weeks.

The NEET PG 2025 answer key with question ID was issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on August 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams filed a petition at the apex court demanding more transparency in the NEET PG question paper instead of providing the question ID.

Although the NEET PG Scorecard and the scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats have been issued, the Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. It is expected that the counselling schedule will be issued after the petition hearing today.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper

After the release of the NEET PG answer key and question ID, NEET PG aspirants moved the Supreme Court demanding the release of the NEET PG 2025 question papers. Students in the petition mentioned that the NEET PG answer key released by NBEMS was ambiguous and were unable to find out the exact question matching the answers given. NEET PG aspirants want the NBEMS to issue the complete question paper for NEET PG 2025 to be matched with the answer key issued.

