NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC to Hear Transparency Plea on Answer Key After Two Weeks, Official Link mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 12, 2025, 14:34 IST

The Supreme Court hearing of the petition by NEET PG aspirants demanding better transparency for the NEET PG 2025 answer key has been postponed to two weeks. While the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the answer key with question IDs on August 29, candidates seek a more transparent question paper.

NEET PG SC Hearing 2025
NEET PG SC Hearing 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing for Transparency in Question Paper hearing postponed to after two weeks
  • Aspirants demand the release of the NEET PG answer key, and question paper instead of the Question ID
  • NEET PG 2025 Counselling schedule expected soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing: The Supreme Court of India has postponed the plea hearing for NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency. According to the revised dates, the case will be taken up after two weeks.

The NEET PG 2025 answer key with question ID was issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on August 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams filed a petition at the apex court demanding more transparency in the NEET PG question paper instead of providing the question ID.

Although the NEET PG Scorecard and the scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats have been issued, the Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. It is expected that the counselling schedule will be issued after the petition hearing today.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper

After the release of the NEET PG answer key and question ID, NEET PG aspirants moved the Supreme Court demanding the release of the NEET PG 2025 question papers. Students in the petition mentioned that the NEET PG answer key released by NBEMS was ambiguous and were unable to find out the exact question matching the answers given. NEET PG aspirants want the NBEMS to issue the complete question paper for NEET PG 2025 to be matched with the answer key issued. 

LIVE UPDATES
  • Sep 12, 2025, 14:31 IST

    NEET PG Supreme Court Hearing 2025: Court Adjourned for Two Weeks

    As per reports, the Supreme Court hearing for NEET PG answer key transparency has been adjourned for two weeks. the Supreme court bench has extended the dates and posted the caste for the next hearing after two weeks. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 13:51 IST

    NEET PG Supreme Court Hearing 2025: How many rounds of counselling?

    As per previous years, a total of three rounds of counselling is conducted for the NEET PG admissions. Students must report to the allotted colleges after each counselling round with all required documents.

  • Sep 12, 2025, 13:20 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing to Resume Soon

    As per the notification available, the NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing on the transparency of the answer key and the release of question papers will resume soon. The hearing is being conducted on petitions filed by NEET PG students. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:35 IST

    NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing: Counselling Schedule Out Soon

    the Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon. A total of three counselling rounds are conducted along with a spot counselling round. The counselling rounds will be held as per the number of seats available after each allotment round. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:19 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing

    The Supreme Court will resume the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea hearing. The petition will be taken by SC bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan will take up issues today. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:06 IST

    NEET PG Supreme Court Hearing 2025: Details of Petition

    NEET PG aspirants filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the NBEMS release the answer key along with the question papers instead of just the question ID which are ambiguous. The students mention that the question id does not provide any clarity when crosschecking with the answer key issued.

  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:58 IST

    Is NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Out?

    Yes, the NBEMS issued the NEET PG scorecard along with the answer key and response sheets on August 29, 2025. The scorecard for NEET PG 2025 50% AIQ seats were issued on September 5, 2025. The NEET PG scorecards are valid for a period of 6 months. Students reporting to colleges after the seat allotment must have their NEET PG Scorecard with them. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:49 IST

    NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing: Details mentioned in Answer Key

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key was issued for the first time on August 29, 2025. The answer key include the question number, question id and the correct answer options. 

  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:39 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025: Is the Schedule Out

    The NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule is yet to be confirmed by the Medical Counselling Committee. The complete schedule for NEET PG counselling is expected to be announced by officials soon. 


  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:36 IST

    When was NEET PG 2025 Answer Key, Question ID released?

    The NEET PG 2025 answer key was issued by the NBEMS for the very first time on August 29, 2025. The answer key was issued along with the question ID and the responses marked by students


  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:34 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Hearing Today

    The Supreme Court will be hearing the NEET PG 2025 petition for transparency in the answer key and the release of the NEET PG 2025 question paper. Students moved to the Supreme Court after the release of the first-ever NEET PG answer key. Candidates have asked for the release of the question paper instead of the question ID, which is ambiguous.

