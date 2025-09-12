JKSSB Admit Card 2025: Download Constable PST/PET Admit Card From September 18th - Link Active Soon

JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to release the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) on September 24, 2025. The JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025 will be released by the board on September 18, 2025. All those candidates qualified for the PET round can download their Admit Cards from the official website by using their login credentials including application Id and others from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.
JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates are required to appear in the PST/PET on the schedule date, time and venue as mentioned in the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
SSBJK Admit Card 2025 Overview
The Board will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) on September 24, 2024. A total of 4002 posts are to be filled through the recruitmnet drive. The details related to the call letter are given in the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Name of Recruitment Body
|
JK Police
|
Post Name
|
Constables
|
Number of Posts
|
4002
|
PET/PST Date
|
September 24, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
September 18, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://jkssb.nic.in/
How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) round after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKSSB at -https://jkssb.nic.in/.
Step 2: Visit 'DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD' and then 'Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF)'
Step 3: Now, on the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card.
Step 4: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., Application Id.
Step 5: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.
Step 6: You will get the JKSSB E-Admit Card on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET)are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding the PET test centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
