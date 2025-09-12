JKSSB Admit Card 2025: Download Constable PST/PET Admit Card From September 18th - Link Active Soon

JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to release the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) on September 24, 2025. The JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025 will be released by the board on September 18, 2025. All those candidates qualified for the PET round can download their Admit Cards from the official website by using their login credentials including application Id and others from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.

JKSSB Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates are required to appear in the PST/PET on the schedule date, time and venue as mentioned in the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-