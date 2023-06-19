JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared, Know How to Check Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir board officials have announced the results of class 10th board exam today, June 19, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check their marksheets by entering the required login credentials at jkbose.nic.in. Check details here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results 2023 today, June 19 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th exams can check and download their marksheets by visiting the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

They are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and registration number in the result login window to get their scorecards. As per the schedule, the board officials conducted the class 10th board exams from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Candidates can click on the link provided below to check the JKBOSE 10th results 2023.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login credentials required to check JKBOSE 10th result 2023?

Candidates need to fill out the necessary details that are mentioned below in the result window to get their JKBOSE class 10th marks.

Registration number

Roll number

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 through SMS?



If the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board takes too long to respond due to heavy traffic, then candidates can also get their results through SMS application. They can check the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the SMS application

Open the SMS application Step 2: Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO)

Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO) Step 3: Send this message to 5676750

Send this message to 5676750 Step 4: The JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen as an SMS alert

How to check JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results for the academic year 2023-24 from the official website.