JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared, Know How to Check Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results 2023 today, June 19 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th exams can check and download their marksheets by visiting the official website- jkbose.nic.in.
They are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and registration number in the result login window to get their scorecards. As per the schedule, the board officials conducted the class 10th board exams from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Candidates can click on the link provided below to check the JKBOSE 10th results 2023.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Login credentials required to check JKBOSE 10th result 2023?
Candidates need to fill out the necessary details that are mentioned below in the result window to get their JKBOSE class 10th marks.
- Registration number
- Roll number
How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 through SMS?
If the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board takes too long to respond due to heavy traffic, then candidates can also get their results through SMS application. They can check the steps given below:
- Step 1: Open the SMS application
- Step 2: Type JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO)
- Step 3: Send this message to 5676750
- Step 4: The JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen as an SMS alert
How to check JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results for the academic year 2023-24 from the official website.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 10th result 2023 link available on the homepage
- Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as registration number and roll number
- Step 5: The JKBOSE class 10th marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy for future use