JKPSC AE Admit Card 2022 To Release On Dec 16 at jkpsc.nic.in, Download Assistant Engineer Exam Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released notice regarding the admit card/interview schedule for the the posts of Assistant Engineer on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/interview schedule for the the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works (R and B) Department. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post on 24 December 2022. Commission has also uploaded the details schedule for the written exam and admit card downloading date on its official website.

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post can download the JKPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download JKPSC AE Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





According to the short notice released, JKPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works (R and B) Department on 24 December 2022.

Exam will be conducted from 12.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M. at the various exam centers located in Jammu/Shrinagar.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the above exam on 16 December 2022 on its official website. However those candidates who are not be able to download their Admit Cards upto 20 December 2022 may approach the Commission's office on any working day before 23 December 2022.

How to Download JKPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update