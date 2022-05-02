JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Check Salary and Vacancies Details

JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Salary: Applications are invited through online mode from applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for JKPSC CCE 2022 from 25th April 2022 to 15th May 2022. The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 will be held in two sessions tentatively on 26th June 2022 and the JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 will be held tentatively on 28th October 2022.
In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Salary and Vacancies Details for candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.
JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Calendar/Important Dates
|
JKPSC CCE 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
19th April 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
25th April 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
15th May 2022
|
JKPSC CCE Prelims Date
|
26th June 2022 (Tentative)
|
JKPSCE CCE Mains Date
|
28th October 2022 (Tentative)
JKPSC CCE 2022 Vacancies
|
Service
|
OM
|
RBA
|
SC
|
ST
|
ALC/IB
|
EWS
|
PSP
|
SLC
|
Total
|
Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service
|
50
|
10
|
8
|
10
|
4
|
10
|
4
|
4
|
100
|
J&K Police (G) Service
|
25
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
50
|
J&K Accounts (G) Service
|
34
|
7
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
70
|
Total
|
109
|
22
|
18
|
22
|
9
|
22
|
9
|
9
|
220
JKPSC CCE 2022 Salary/PayScale
|
Post/Service
|
PayScale
|
(i) Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service
|
Rs 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800 (now revised to Level 8 (Rs 47600-Rs 151100)
|
(ii) J&K Police (G) Service
|
(iii) J&K Accounts (G) Service
JKPSC CCE 2022 Physical Standards for J&K Police (G) Service
Candidates in respect of J&K Police (Gazetted) Service should possess the following physical standards:
|
For Males
|
For Females
|
Height
|
165 cm
|
Height
|
150 cm
|
Chest Girth (min)/Expansion
|
84 cm/5 cm
|
Chest girth (min)/Expansion
|
79 cm/5 cm