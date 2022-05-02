JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Check Salary and Vacancies Details

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JKPSC CCE 2022 Registration Started on 25th April 2022. Check Salary and Vacancies Details for candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.

Created On: May 2, 2022 15:27 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 15:27 IST
JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Salary: Applications are invited through online mode from applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for JKPSC CCE 2022 from 25th April 2022 to 15th May 2022. The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 will be held in two sessions tentatively on 26th June 2022 and the JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 will be held tentatively on 28th October 2022.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Salary and Vacancies Details for candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Calendar/Important Dates

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

19th April 2022

Online Application Start Date

25th April 2022

Online Application End Date

15th May 2022

JKPSC CCE Prelims Date

26th June 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSCE CCE Mains Date

28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE 2022 Vacancies

Service

OM

RBA

SC

ST

ALC/IB

EWS

PSP

SLC

Total

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service

50

10

8

10

4

10

4

4

100

J&K Police (G) Service

25

5

4

5

2

5

2

2

50

J&K Accounts (G) Service

34

7

6

7

3

7

3

3

70

Total

109

22

18

22

9

22

9

9

220

JKPSC CCE 2022 Salary/PayScale

Post/Service

PayScale

(i) Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service

Rs 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800 (now revised to Level 8 (Rs 47600-Rs 151100)

(ii) J&K Police (G) Service

(iii) J&K Accounts (G) Service

JKPSC CCE 2022 Physical Standards for J&K Police (G) Service

Candidates in respect of J&K Police (Gazetted) Service should possess the following physical standards:

For Males

For Females

Height

165 cm

Height

150 cm

Chest Girth (min)/Expansion

84 cm/5 cm

Chest girth (min)/Expansion

79 cm/5 cm

