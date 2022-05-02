JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Check Salary and Vacancies Details

JKPSC CCE 2022 Registration Started on 25th April 2022. Check Salary and Vacancies Details for candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Salary: Applications are invited through online mode from applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for JKPSC CCE 2022 from 25th April 2022 to 15th May 2022. The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 will be held in two sessions tentatively on 26th June 2022 and the JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 will be held tentatively on 28th October 2022.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment: Salary and Vacancies Details for candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.

Also Read: JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply

JKPSC CCE 2022 Recruitment Calendar/Important Dates

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 15th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Date 26th June 2022 (Tentative) JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE 2022 Vacancies

Service OM RBA SC ST ALC/IB EWS PSP SLC Total Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service 50 10 8 10 4 10 4 4 100 J&K Police (G) Service 25 5 4 5 2 5 2 2 50 J&K Accounts (G) Service 34 7 6 7 3 7 3 3 70 Total 109 22 18 22 9 22 9 9 220

JKPSC CCE 2022 Salary/PayScale

Post/Service PayScale (i) Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service Rs 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4800 (now revised to Level 8 (Rs 47600-Rs 151100) (ii) J&K Police (G) Service (iii) J&K Accounts (G) Service

JKPSC CCE 2022 Physical Standards for J&K Police (G) Service

Candidates in respect of J&K Police (Gazetted) Service should possess the following physical standards:

For Males For Females Height 165 cm Height 150 cm Chest Girth (min)/Expansion 84 cm/5 cm Chest girth (min)/Expansion 79 cm/5 cm

JKPSC CCE 2022 Apply Online