JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply

JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Applications are invited through online mode from applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for JKPSC CCE 2022 from 25th April 2022 till 15th May 2022. The JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022 will be held in two sessions tentatively on 26th June 2022 and the JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 will be held tentatively on 28th October 2022. In this article, we have shared the Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, Vacancies, How to Apply for J&K Combined Competitive Exam 2022.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 15th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Date 26th June 2022 (Tentative) JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE 2022 Vacancies

Service OM RBA SC ST ALC/IB EWS PSP SLC Total Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service 50 10 8 10 4 10 4 4 100 J&K Police (G) Service 25 5 4 5 2 5 2 2 50 J&K Accounts (G) Service 34 7 6 7 3 7 3 3 70 Total 109 22 18 22 9 22 9 9 220

JKPSC CCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Nationality

A candidate must:

(i) be a domicile of Union Territory of J&K

Age Limit

The requirement of age for candidates belonging to (i) Open Merit, (ii) Reserved Category & in-service candidates, (iii) Physically Challenged is as below:

Category Age Limit Not Born After Not Born Before OM 32 1st January 2001 1st January 1990 Reserved Category candidates and in-service candidates 34 1st January 2001 1st January 1988 Physically Challenged Candidates 35 1st January 2001 1st January 1987

NOTE: In-service candidate who has completed two years’ service on 1st January 2022 in substantive capacity, to be certified by the Head of Department shall alone be eligible to claim the benefit of upper age limit.

Educational Qualification

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized university in India or from a Foreign University declared by Government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognized University.

NOTE: Candidates who have passed the final professional MBBS or any other medical exam but have not completed their internship by the time of submission of their applications for the Combined Competitive (Main) Exam will be provisionally admitted to the exam provided that they submit along with their application a copy of certificate from the concerned authority of the University/Institution that they had passed the requisite final professional medical exam. In such cases, the candidates will be required to produce at the time of their interview original degree or a certificate from the concerned competent authority of the University/Institution that they had completed all requirements (including completion of internship) for the award of the Degree.

Reservation (i) A candidate seeking his/her consideration under Reserved Categories must ensure that he/she possesses a valid requisite Category certificate on the last date prescribed for submission of online application for Prelims Exam (i.e., 15th May 2022). (ii) The candidature of the candidates shall be provisional till the genuineness of the reserved category certificate is verified by the Appointing Authority. (iii) Candidates may note that in case of a claim for reservation is made on the basis of false/fake/fraudulent certificate, he/she will be debarred from the exam conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission in addition to any other penal action as may be deemed appropriate. Horizontal Reservation A total of 4 posts in the Junior Scale of JKAS and 3 posts of J&K Accounts Gazetted Service are earmarked for selection of candidates from the category of Physically Handicapped/Disabled Persons in terms of J&K Person with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and full Participation) Act, 1998. Domicile Candidates should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The candidate must posses the Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the prescribed format as on the last date prescribed for submission of online application form for Prelim Exam.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Selection Process

The scheme of selection shall comprise:

(i) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam

(ii) Combined Competitive (Main) Exam – Written and Interview

(iii) Personality Test (Interview)

JKPSC CCE 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the J&K Public Service Commission or the link provided below. No other means or mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Candidates are required to visit the link and click on ‘One Time Registration’ or click on Login menu if you have already created your profile with the JKPSC.

(iii) After logging into your account, candidates are required to fill all the requisite fields of One Time Registration (OTR), i.e., personal information, contact information and educational qualifications, service details, etc.

(iv) Candidate shall also be required to upload the image of date stamped recent passport size color photograph and signature. The photo should not be taken earlier than 1st January 2022. Size of the photograph (passport size) and signature must be between 10kb and 20kb in ‘jpeg or jpg’ only.

(v) After successful submission of all the details in the OTR account, check the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the advertisement. Next click on ‘Show Examination’ which will open a new window on your computer screen. Select the month of advertisement for which you want to apply, links for the post(s) will appear.

(vi) An APPLY button will appear against respective post, candidates are supposed to click on APPLY against their post. Once satisfied with all the details displayed, click on SUBMIT. On successful submission of application, candidates will be required to pay the online fee and uploading of documents for final submission of the application form.

(vii) After successful payment of the fee, the fee status will get reflected on the online application form. Candidates are supposed to take the printout of the application form.

NOTE: Candidates can successfully edit the online application form within three days from the cut-of date which is from 16th May 2022 till 18th May 2022.

Application Fee

Category Fee General Rs 1000/- Reserved Rs 500/- PHC Nil

JKPSC CCE 2022 Apply Online