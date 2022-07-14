JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Exam on 31st July 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

JKPSC CCE Prelims Syllabus 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will be conducting the J&K CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination on 31st July 2022 for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be available for download from 15th July onwards. The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will be held at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda & Rajouri.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 26th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 31st July 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date 15th July 2022 Onwards JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers (General Studies-I and General Studies-II). The paper will consist Multiple Objective Type (MCQ) questions. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The marks obtained in the Prelims Exam will be counted for shortlisting for the Main exam.

Exam paper Subjects Marks Time Duration Paper – I General Studies – I 200 2 Hours Paper-II General Studies – II 200 2 Hours

NOTE:

(i) There will be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions. There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answer happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question.

(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(iv) Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the General Studies-I as fixed by the Commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33 per cent marks in General Studies-II shall be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

(v) It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the Papers (I & II) for the purpose of evaluation. A candidate will be disqualified in case he/she does not appear in both the papers in the Prelims.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Syllabus 2022

Papers Topics Paper-I (i) Current events of National and International importance (ii) History of India and Indian National Movement (iii) Indian and World Geography–Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the world (iv) Indian Polity and Governance–Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues etc (v) Economic and Social Development–Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives etc (vi) General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change–that do not require subject specialization (vii) General Science NOTE: Questions pertaining to the state of Jammu & Kashmir may also be asked in this paper. Paper-II (i) Comprehension (ii) Interpersonal skills including communication skills (iii) Logical reasoning and analytical ability (iv) Decision-making and problem-solving (v) General mental ability (vi) Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude etc.–Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.–Class X level)

