JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Exam on 31st July 2022: Check Preparation Strategies Paper-I & II

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 Released for JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam that will be held on 31st July 2022. Check Preparation Strategies for General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will be conducting the J&K CCE 2022 Preliminary Examination on 31st July 2022 for the eligible applicants who are domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be available for download from 15th July onwards. The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will be held at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda & Rajouri.

In this article, we have shared the JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Preparation Strategy for General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Calendar

JKPSC CCE 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 19th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 25th April 2022 Online Application End Date 26th May 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 31st July 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Date 15th July 2022 Onwards JKPSCE CCE Mains Date 28th October 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers (General Studies-I and General Studies-II). The paper will consist Multiple Objective Type (MCQ) questions. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The marks obtained in the Prelims Exam will be counted for shortlisting for the Main exam.

Exam paper Subjects Marks Time Duration Paper – I General Studies – I 200 2 Hours Paper-II General Studies – II 200 2 Hours

NOTE:

(i) There will be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions. There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answer happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question.

(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

(iv) Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the General Studies-I as fixed by the Commission at their discretion and a minimum of 33 per cent marks in General Studies-II shall be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

(v) It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the Papers (I & II) for the purpose of evaluation. A candidate will be disqualified in case he/she does not appear in both the papers in the Prelims.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022

How to prepare General Studies Paper-I for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022?

The Paper-I (General Studies-I) will comprise question from (i) Current events of National and International importance, (ii) History of India and Indian National Movement, (iii) Indian and World Geography–Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the world, (iv) Indian Polity and Governance–Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues etc, (v) Economic and Social Development–Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives etc, (vi) General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change–that do not require subject specialization, and (vii) General Science. The paper will include questions pertaining to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

General Science

Focus areas will be general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

Candidates should study the latest developments in the field of Science with a focus on scientific technological developments. One should possess general subject knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Do not dwell deep into these, just make sure you have clarity of scientific concepts, equations, theories, etc.

Current Events of National and International Importance

Focus areas will be culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations. To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc. Read books such as Manorama Yearbook, magazines such as Competition Success Review (CSR), Pratiyogita Darpan, newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, etc.

Indian Polity and Economy

Focus areas will be knowledge of India’s political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators. Read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, Important days, government schemes, Awards & Honours, International reports, Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, Summits & Conferences, States & capitals, Joint Military Exercises, Obituaries, Sports events, Brand Ambassadors, International organizations, etc.

History of India

Focus areas will be social, economic and political aspects of the history of India, and growth of nationalism and freedom movement. Study the economic and social advancement in India. Analyze to memorize important dates, years, and eras in India history. Study the important historical events in chronological order, make notes of significant rulers and their reigns.

Indian and World Geography

Focus areas will be physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World. Study Important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc. Study important aspects of climate change, global warming, geographical aspects of India, etc.

How to prepare General Studies Paper-II for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2022?

The Paper-II (General Studies-II) will comprise question from (i) Comprehension, (ii) Interpersonal skills including communication skills, (iii) Logical reasoning and analytical ability, (iv) Decision-making and problem-solving, (v) General mental ability, and (vi) Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude etc.–Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.–Class X level).

For Comprehension and Interpersonal skills including communication skills, practice reading passages from editorials. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes. Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day.

For Logical reasoning and analytical ability, Decision-making and problem-solving, General Mental Ability, and Basic numeracy, candidates should focus on the following:

For scoring high in quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation, candidates can strengthen their numerical solving skills by practicing questions from topics such as profit and loss, time, work, speed and distance, problems on ages, mensuration, simplification, simple interest and compound interest, graphs, analogies, pi-charts, mathematical tables, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations, etc. Develop faster calculation skills, and become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, BODMAS, and factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Solve at least 10 to 20 Numerical Ability questions, Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, and Arithmetic Problems.

For scoring high in logical reasoning, candidates should understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with Puzzles & seating arrangement (linear, circular, square, floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), Syllogisms (basics & reverse), Inequalities (coded & direct), Distance & Direction Sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), Blood Relations (direct or coded blood relation, generation or relationship tree), etc. Daily solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions.

