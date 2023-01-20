JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 Out @jkpsc.nic.in: Download Combined Competitive Result PDF Here

JKPSC has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the interview round for the JK Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 can check the result available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021





It is noted that JKPSC had conducted the JK Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2021 on 24 October 2021 in which 20790 candidates appeared and a total of 4462 candidates qualified for the mains round.

Commission has conducted the JK Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 from 08 to 18 April 2023. A total of 648 candidates were declared qualified in the mains exam for interview round. Commission has conducted the interview for those qualified candidates from 05 December 2022 to 19 January 2023.

Candidates qualified in the interview round now will have to appear for the medical examination as per the selection process for the JK Combined Competitive Examination 2021 notification.

Candidates appeared in the interview round can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: JKPSC CCE Mains Result 2021