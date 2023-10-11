JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Hall Ticket at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on its official website.

It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the prelims exam for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive post on October 15, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination can download their admit card from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023





To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the admit card after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link opened in a new window.

Step 4:You will get your admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Timings/Pattern

It is noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) exam is scheduled on October 15, 2023 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10.00 am to 12. pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Exam for the subject General Studies-I will be held from 10.00 am to 12 pm whereas the exam for General Studies II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam should note that they will have to login to their jkpsc account with their login credentials. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including user id and password to the link on the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow the same during the exam.