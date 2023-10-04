JKPSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Judicial Service at jkpsc.nic.in: Hall Ticket Download Link Here

JKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Out: J&K Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination on its official website jkpsc.nic.in. Check the download link.

JKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 Out : The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023 on its official website. The Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023 is to be held on October 8, 2023 across the state.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the J&K Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023 are able to appear in the same. Such candidates can download their admit card from the official website after visiting on the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2023





In a bid to download the admit card for the J&K Judicial Service Prelims Exam, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same from the official website of the Commission after following the steps given below.

How To Download JKPSC Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Conduct of J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023 - Admit Cards regarding on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the Admit Card menu and you will be redirected to a new window to the screen.

Step 4: Now provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC Judicial Service 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023 on October 8, 2023 across the state. Exam will be held for two papers i.e. Paper I and II. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 paper for Paper I and Paper II will be held from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm at various exam centers.

Download JKPSC Judicial Service Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates will have to need their admit card to appear in the prelims exam for the Judicial Services. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page. After login on the official website, you will have to provide your credentials including user id and password to the link. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.



Document to Carry With JKPSC Judicial Service Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the Judicial Service written exam should note that they will have to carry the admit card and will have to follow the guidelines mentioned above. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents mentioned on the same like id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and others.