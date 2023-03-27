JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts@jkpsc.nic.in: Check Application Process

JKPSC has invited online applications for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on its official website. Check JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is hiring for 25 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts in the Sheep Husbandary Department in the J&K. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 April 2023.



The application form together with instructions for filling up the Application Forms will be available from 01 April 2023. Candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from 01 to 03 May 2023.





Notification Details JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job :

Notification No-09-PSC (DR-P) OF 2023



Important Date JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 April 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2023

Online Editing Facility in Application Form: From 01 to 03 May 2023.



Vacancy Details JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-25

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Overview

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.V.Sc and A.H.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Age Limit (As on 01 January 2023) For JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Open Merit-40 Yrs

Check the notification link for category wise age limit for the post.



Pay Scale JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Level-9 52700-166700



How To Download: JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification



Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Filling up of the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Sheep Husbandry Department.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.





JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 01 to 30 April 2023.