JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam on 10 November 2020: Download Panchayat Admit Card 2020 @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam and Admit Card: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the exam date for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat). Now, JKSSB Exam will be held on 10 November 2020 (Tuesday) instead of 11 November 2020 due to National Eligibility Test (NET).

The candidates who have applied for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2020 can appear for the exam on scheduled date. The candidates who have not downloaded their JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card can download it from the official website - jkssb.nic.in or directly through the link below:

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam Postpone Notice PDF

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in

Click on the link “Hall Ticket/Admit Card for OMR Based Written Test for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat), Advertisement Notification No 02 of 2020”, given at the left corner of the homepage

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Click on 'Login' Button

Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat Admit Card 2020

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam will have OMR based Objective Type Questions. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time General Knowledge with special reference to J&K 30 2 Hours Mathematics/Statistics 10 General Economics 10 Knowledge of Computer Applications 30 Accountancy and Book Keeping 30 Science 10 Total 120

The candidates who will qualify the exam will be appointed for or District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO. A total of 1889 candidates shall be recruited across the state.Online applications were invited for JKSSB Accounts Assistant till 31 August 2020.

As per the notice, JKSSB Admit Card Link will be active today i.e. 22 October 2020 at 6 PM.

The candidates can download JKSSB Admit Card from main homepage of JKSSB by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case a candidate does not find his/her admit card, he/she should send self-explainary mail to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com along with evidence in support of his/her claim on or before 04 November 2020. Claims will be accepted through the email only