JKSSB Answer Key 2021 Out for SI, Class IV, Assistant and Other Posts: Submit Objection @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Answer Key 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key and question paper of online written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, Depot Assistant and Class-IV. Candidates can download JKSSB Answer Key from 06 April 2021 at 06.00 pm to 11 April 2021 from the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

The candidates having objections, if any, against any answer can submit their Objections /representations along-with documentary evidence/ reference on official website.

JKSSB Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can also download JKSSB 03/2020 Answer Key and upload objection, directly, through the link below:

JKSSB Answer Key Download Link

How to Download JKSSB Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Link to view candidate response with answer key and submit the question representation for Adv 03 of 2020’ given at the bottom left corner of the homepage A new page will open where you need to provide your Roll Number and Password (available in admit card) Click on 'Login' Button Download JKSSB Answer Key and Question Paper Click on ‘Give Your Representation’ to submit the representation question wise and ‘SAVE AND CONTINUE’ to submit representation for more than one Question. Click on ‘SUBMIT’ for Final Submission and Logout.

The commission will release the final answer answer key after considering all the objections. After the release of final answer key, JKSSB Result shall be announced on the official website

JKSSB was conducted from 28 March 2021 to 04 April 2021 for filling 1997 vacancies against notification number 03 of 2020.