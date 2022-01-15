JKSSB Skill Test Result 2021 Out @jkssb.nic.in: Download PDF for Jr Assistant and Other Posts

JKSSB Skill Test Result 2021 Available for the post of Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer on jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the selected list of the candidates who have cleared Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) conducted from 20 October to 31 December 2021 for the post of Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer. Candidates can download JKSSB Result by visiting the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Skill Test Result Link is given below. The candidate can also download JKSSB Jr Assistant Result and Other through the provided link.

JKSSB Skill Test Result Download Link

How to Download JKSSB Skill Test Result 2021 ?

Go to JKSSB website i.e. jkssb.nic.in