JKSSB Skill Test Result 2021 Out @jkssb.nic.in: Download PDF for Jr Assistant and Other Posts

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the selected list of the candidates who have cleared Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) conducted from 20 October to 31 December 2021 for the post of Junior Assistant, Cadre Clerk, Cashier, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer. Candidates can download JKSSB Result by visiting the official website - jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Skill Test Result Link is given below. The candidate can also download JKSSB Jr Assistant Result and Other through the provided link.
JKSSB Skill Test Result Download Link
How to Download JKSSB Skill Test Result 2021 ?
Go to JKSSB website i.e. jkssb.nic.in
- Click on ‘Result/Score Sheet of candidates in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for the posts of Laboratory Assistant (Home Dept.), Library Assistant (Culture, Finance, Hr. Education, Skill Dept. and Health & Medical Edu Dept.) and Works Supervisior (Public Works Dept.).’
- Download JKSSB Skill Test Result PDF
- Check details of the selected candidates - Name, Father Name, Mother Name and Category
- Take the print out of the result for future use