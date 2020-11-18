JMRC Admit Card 2020 Released @transport.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jaipur Metro Call Letter for Station Controller / Train Operator Here

JMRC Admit Card 2020: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Station Controller / Train Operator. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in.

JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download JMRC Station Controller / Train Operator Admit Card, directly, login in the link:

JMRC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Career’ and then on ‘Direct Recruitment’ Click on the link ‘Click here to download admit card’ given against ‘Admit card now available for download’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘New Registration’ Enter your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card

JMRC Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2020 (Thursday) in the Afternoon session i.e. from 2 PM to 4 PM

JMRC Exam Pattern

There will be 100 Objective type questions on

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge and Awareness 20 20 2 hours (120 mins) General Science 20 20 Maths 20 20 Logical Reasoning 10 10 Computer Awareness 10 10 English 10 10 Hindi 10 10

1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates and 35 % for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates

Candidates who will qualify in the online exam shall be called for Psychometric Test followed by interview and medical test.