JMRC Admit Card 2020 Released @transport.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jaipur Metro Call Letter for Station Controller / Train Operator Here

JMRC Admit Card 2020: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Station Controller / Train Operator. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in.
JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download JMRC Station Controller / Train Operator Admit Card, directly, login in the link:
How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Career’ and then on ‘Direct Recruitment’
- Click on the link ‘Click here to download admit card’ given against ‘Admit card now available for download’
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘New Registration’
- Enter your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab
- Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card
JMRC Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2020 (Thursday) in the Afternoon session i.e. from 2 PM to 4 PM
JMRC Exam Pattern
There will be 100 Objective type questions on
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Knowledge and Awareness
|20
|20
|2 hours (120 mins)
|General Science
|20
|20
|Maths
|20
|20
|Logical Reasoning
|10
|10
|Computer Awareness
|10
|10
|English
|10
|10
|Hindi
|10
|10
1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Minimum pass marks shall be 40 % for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates and 35 % for SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates
Candidates who will qualify in the online exam shall be called for Psychometric Test followed by interview and medical test.