6th JPSC Result 2020 out @jpsc.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for Civil Services

6th JPSC Result 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission has finally declared the results of 6th JPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 on 21 April after all the hurdles and judgments. All candidates who appeared in this exam can download 6th JPSC Result 2020 through the official website of JPSC.i.e.jpsc.gov.in.

According to the result released by JPSC, A total of 325 candidates have been successful for 326 vacancies out of which 86 candidates are of General Quota, 34 candidates are of ST quota, 15 are of SC quota and 8 from backward class quota have been selected for State Administrative Service.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the 6th JPSC Final Result 2020 after a long wait on its website. This year, the commission has announced the resultss on the basis of interviews conducted from 24 February to 6 March 2020.

Due to Controversies, the exam process was going on five years. The JPSC 6th Prelims Result 2020 had to be revised thrice. After the High Court orders, its main examination took place and the interview was conducted. This result is being opposed by the candidates who were declared successful in the pre-preliminary results and also appeared in the main examination. Later the interview was conducted on the basis of the revised result for the second time after the court order.

Official Website