JPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Form 2020: AE Mains Exam from 6 Nov, Download Application @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Form 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited the applications for mains exam for the post of Assistant Engineer Posts.The candidates who are qualified in JPSC AE PT Exam are required to submit the hard copy of JPSC AE Exam Form along with necessary documents from 21 August to 15 September 2020.

The successful candidates in the prelims exam can get the online application from the official website of JPSC i.e.jpsc.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates who have forgotten their registration number can get their registration number using their e-mail ID, mobile number and date of birth.

The candidates can download JPSC AE Online Application Form from the official website or directly through the link below

JPSC Assistant Engineer Online Application Form Link

JPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam Notice

The candidates should write the advertisement number, name of the post, registration number and roll number on the envelope.

As pr JPSC Revised Calendar, the commission is conducting the mains exam from 06 November to 08 November 2020. Both section will have The exam will have 2 parts i.e. Part 1 will have objective type questions and Part 2 will have descriptive type questions. Both section will cover the entire syllabus of Engineering disciplines The test will be of 1000 marks.

JPSC Revised Calendar 2020

The candidates who will qualify in the JPSC AE Mains Written Exam shall be called for Personality Test of 200 marks.

The commission had published the recruitment notification of Combined Assistant Engineer (Regular), Advt. No. 05/2019. A total of 637 vacancies are available out of which 542 Posts are for Assistant Engineer (Civil) whereas 95 Posts were for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) trades.