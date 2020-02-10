JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Call Letter for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. Now all such candidates appeared for the posts of Assistant Professor, can download the JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020 from the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in

Candidates applied for the JPSC Assistant Professor posts in various Medical Colleges in the State can download their admit card from the official website of JPSC.

Candidates can check further details of Interview for these Assistant Professor posts on the official website of the JPSC.

Earlier Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC) had published notification (Advt. no. 7/2019) for recruitment of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of the state. You can download the JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha on the space given in the window.

How to Download JPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2020

Visit on the official website of JPSC- jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link Click here to download e-call letter for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand, Advt. No.07/2019 flashing on the homepage.

You will get a new window where you can get the admit card after providing the essential login credentials.

You should download and save of copy of the Call Letter for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment of Assistant Professor.

